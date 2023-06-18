Polestar 2 BST Edition a Mimo 2023 insieme alla concept Precept e alla 1

Among the cars to test on the track at Mimo 2023 is also the Polestar 2 BST Edition, a limited and personalized edition of the Polestar 2 Performance we tested (and also available at Monza) presented in recent months and handmade with exclusive details.

First participation of the Swedish brand at the Italian eventwas also an opportunity to show the Monza public the first model built, the Polestar 1 hypercar featured in Need For Speed ​​Heat, and the splendid Precept concept car, from which the soon-to-arrive models derive.

Electric sportsmanship from Polestar

Two limited editions of the Polestar 2: BST Edition 270 e BST Edition 230, whose numbers recall the specimens produced. Both enjoy chassis modifications, lowered bumpers and skirts and a dedicated livery, with a central black stripe from which number 2 carves out space, which indicates the model.

Then there are dedicated 21-inch glossy black alloy wheels, inspired by the 1, with Brembo brake calipers in typical Polestar amber yellow, which is also found internally. Compared to the Performance, there is a 25mm lower stance, Custom designed Öhlins shock absorbers and adjustable with two saws, front support bar, 20% stiffer springs and finally Pirelli P Zero 245/35R21 tyres, also developed for the BST edition Polestars.

The 230 also differs from the 270 in the Nebula green paint and for MicroSuede fabric for the seat and steering wheel inserts in partially recycled Nubuck fabric. Handling remains sporty and stiffer than the other Polestar 2 models, with the possibility of stiffening the steering wheel and deactivating the ESC for greater enjoyment and above all for make the most of the 475 HP of the two electric motors.

1 is the beginning, Precept is after

Exclusively, and only for display (unfortunately!) also the Polestar 1, the model that started the history of Polestar as an independent brand in the Geely group, albeit closely linked to Volvo.

Like the 2 it too derives from a Volvo concept car, the Concept Coupe del 2013, and is the only non-electric Polestar: one Electric Performance Hybrid GT with a plug-in hybrid system given by a 2.0 turbo petrol and two electric motors powered by 3 34 kWh batteries which guarantee, in electric mode, 135 km of autonomy. 600 total HP of power1000 N/ the torque and 250 km/h the maximum speed.

At the center of the stand, however, what will come, represented by the Polestar Precept concept car from 2020, which will give life to the Polestar 5 in 2025 and which, however, provided the stylistic basis for the two latest models presented: the large SUV Polestar 3, and the recently unveiled Polestar 4 coupe in Shanghai and Polestar’s most powerful electric model ever with its 544 HP in maximum configuration.

The two models they take their headlight design from the Precept, now split at the front, and characterized by a very thin red LED line at the rear; but also the layout of the interior, with the white seats and integrated headrests, the large space and the minimal setting with a small and large vertical touch display in the center.

The Precept is obviously more particular and visionary: very large, it has a fastback shape, a glass roof for great interior brightness, while completely absent the rear window, another element that is found in series on the Polestar 4.

Finally, 4 comfortable seats inside, for great accessibility given the absence of the central pillar and the wardrobe opening of the doors.

