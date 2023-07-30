“Police, I saw a stabbing on Facebook”

He killed a woman by stabbing her to death and later posted the final moments of her agony online on Facebook. Mark Mechikoff, 39 years old and with a criminal record of various kinds, was arrested by the police in California, in San Mateo, not far from the scene of the crime. It was a woman who raised the alarm, seeing her video: she called the police in Nevada reporting that she had witnessed a “stabbing” on Facebook. The woman, whose name has not yet been disclosed, reported the name of the Facebook account of the shocking video to the police.

The searches, the discovery of the body and the arrest

The manhunt started immediately: using the name provided, the agents managed to get to Mechikoff’s address in a large residential complex in the area and started knocking door to door in an attempt to locate the victim and the suspect. After a three-hour search, the lifeless body of Claribel Marie Estrella was found, but the killer was not at the scene.

The search then expanded and Mechikoff was arrested two hours later in San Jose. “Although the reasons for the stabbing are still under investigation, we know that the man filmed the victim’s last moments and posted the video on Facebook before fleeing,” police said, explaining that the perpetrator and the victim they knew, although it is not yet clear what kind of relationship they had.

“The content of the video is horrific. Not only did the victim lose his life but the killer went further and posted the video: it’s even worse,” the police add, asking anyone with information and camera footage to contact ahead and hand them over to law enforcement to help with the investigation.

The incident took place last Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Some neighbors told the police that they had heard screams in the evening but did not know if the two episodes were connected. Mechikoff is currently in jail, where he has been denied bail.

The man has a criminal record: in 2019 he was arrested for hitting a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife. According to some observers, the prosecution could seek the death penalty for the killer. Even if there are no more executions in California, the law does in fact allow the death penalty to be imposed in particular cases such as this could be.

