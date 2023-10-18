Police Station Organizes Self-Defense Course for Doctors to Combat Physical Attacks and Violence

Doctors and nurses in Monza are learning self-defense techniques to protect themselves from physical attacks while on duty. In a special course organized at the local police station, doctors are being taught techniques to free themselves from the grip of potential attackers and verbal de-escalation strategies by police instructors.

The first lesson took place on October 17, with the presence of the president of the Order of Doctors and Dentists of the province, Carlo Maria Teruzzi, and the commissioner Marco Odorisio. A group of 20 doctors practiced the basic techniques to manage critical situations or physical attacks.

Commissioner Odorisio highlighted the shared spirit of service between doctors and police officers in their daily work. The aim of this partnership is to teach doctors a simple and effective way to free themselves from being grabbed, whether it be by the coat, wrists, or in a tug situation. Once this training cycle is completed, further sessions will be organized in the beginning of the next year.

During the first lesson, doctors and instructors demonstrated techniques to free themselves from holds and defend against punches and kicks. The course, which will be held in the police station gym, will involve 143 doctors registered with the Medical Association of the province, with 108 women and 35 men aged between 30 and 65.

The meetings, scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays, will be led by martial arts instructor Danilo Bignone, a former member of the Fiamme Oro of the State Police and an absolute Italian wrestling champion. Bignone, who holds a black belt in judo and is a fight coach and mixed martial arts instructor, will focus on defense techniques that do not require excessive physical strength to counteract physical attacks. The aim of the training is to provide greater self-protection and personal safety for doctors.

The initiative comes at a time when verbal aggressions against medical professionals are increasing, with some incidents resulting in physical attacks. The president of the Order of Doctors, Carlo Maria Teruzzi, thanked the Department of Public Security and the police headquarters in Monza for their support and stressed the importance of the course in equipping doctors with necessary skills to defend themselves.

With doctors and nurses facing various physical attacks and violence, this self-defense course aims to empower and protect healthcare professionals in Monza and provide them with the tools to handle critical situations safely.

