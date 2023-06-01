Home » Policewoman from Caserta who died after an illness in Rome: “She was preparing for the parade on June 2”
Imma Cavagnuolo, the agent of the penitentiary police originally from Casaluce, in the Caserta area, died during the preparations for the fashion show on June 2 in Rome. The woman fell ill while she was in the “Giovanni Falcone” training and refresher school in Rome, as explained by the Uspp union in a note. The agent was on duty in the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison. The president of the Uspp, Giuseppe Moretti confirmed that the woman “was in the contingent that on Friday she will participate in the parade at the imperial forums, after having breakfast she had an illness in her room and falling to the floor she hit her head” . The agent was immediately rescued and taken to the hospital «where it seems she was immediately operated on did not prevent her death. Our condolences and our human closeness to the family for a very serious fact that affects the young age of the prison policewoman originally from Casaluce (Caserta) who leaves behind a 10-year-old son and her husband. Cavagnuolo was remembered by her colleagues “thanks to her very high human qualities – said Ciro Auricchio, USPP regional secretary for Campania – also for her outstanding professional qualities and high sense of duty”.

