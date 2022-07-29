from Agnese Collino *

Recent reports of polio in some countries, which had long since eradicated it thanks to the vaccine, bring thoughts back to the summers of fear of the past. All you need to know, not to let your guard down

After Covid and monkeypox, is polio returning? A legitimate concern, at least reading the latest news from around the world. The latest in chronological order: the case of a young man from Rockland County, New York, paralyzed due to polio. A virus that had disappeared in the United States since 1979, and of which there have been no imported cases since 2013. The US case is only the latest in a list that seems to be getting longer: in November 2021 an outbreak hit Ukrainein February 2022 the disease occurred in Malawifollowed by the Mozambique in May (causing fear for Africa’s polio free status, achieved only in 2020), in March it popped up in Israelwhile in June the poliovirus was identified in sewage samples from London. All countries that have eliminated polio for years, some for decades. What is happening? Should we worry?

A disease not yet eradicated Many had forgotten the existence of polio, a disease that has plagued the summers of Western countries especially between the thirties and sixties and which has not yet been completely canceled: to date it remains endemic – that is, constantly present – in Afghanistan e Pakistan, where since the beginning of the year it has affected 13 people. It is an infection caused by three poliovirus strains1, 2 and 3 (the last two fortunately have been completely eradicated a few years ago), which are transmitted by the fecal-oral route. In the vast majority of cases the disease progresses asymptomatically or with symptoms typical of a normal gastroenteritiswhile in about 1% of patients the virus manages to invade the nervous system and provoke paralysis of different degrees, sometimes extended to the whole body and potentially fatal. Those who are a few years older will remember the braces that were worn by those who reported permanent paralysis in the legs or arms, or the disturbing lung of steel in which he was confined who because of paralysis could no longer even breathe autonomously. Over the years, poliomyelitis has been cornered: we have passed from 350 thousand cases registered in 125 countries around the world in 1988 in 2021 to 6 cases in all. To understand how it was possible, and at the same time what has been happening in recent months, it is necessary to look at the two different vaccines still used today against poliovirus. See also The biggest mistake of those who created artificial intelligence

The oral vaccine: two sides of the coin The drastic drop in the incidence of infection is a milestone we owe toOPVthe vaccine developed by Albert Sabin in 1959. an attenuated virus vaccinethat is, alive but weakened to the point of not being able to cause disease: taken by mouth (via drops or, historically, with the iconic sugar cube), this is the only vaccine that confers gut immunity to polio. What might appear to be just a technicality is actually a substantial detail: immunizing the intestinal mucous membranes not only prevents the harmful effects of the disease, but also guarantees protection from contagion short.

This is why in countries where the risk of poliovirus infection is still high, it is necessary to vaccinate with OPV: this formulation, if administered with ample coverage, is the only one able to gradually make the virus disappear from circulation. OPV is an extremely effective preparation, which in very rare cases (an estimated 2-4 cases out of 1 million vaccinated) sees the vaccine virus in our intestines accumulate mutations that allow it to regain its original aggression, and thus to cause disease. A form of poliomyelitis which in its outcomes is similar to the original one, but in fact caused by the vaccine virus.

How was it possible to use a vaccine with such an adverse effect, when extremely rare? The Sabin vaccine was designed to carpet vaccine at a time when polio was raging: if everyone had been immunized at the same time, the rare cases of vaccine polio would not find fertile ground to spread and there would be no real outbreaks. Unfortunately, especially in the poorest or war-torn geographic areas, this was not the case. So here is that, where vaccination coverage falls below the critical threshold, the risk not only of contracting wild polio increases (the original one), as happened in Malawi and Mozambique, but also vaccinationas happened in Ukraine, Israel, London and New York.

In short, we cannot stop using OPV if we want to get to eradicating polio forever, and if we want to keep under control the vaccine cases generated by the OPV itself. A paradoxical situation, from which we will be able to get out thanks to the development of a new version of the oral vaccine (nOPV), officially launched in 2021 with the same emergency procedure used for anti Covid vaccines. It is about a modified version of OPV to make the risk of vaccine polio infinitesimalwhile maintaining the ability to protect against contagion. A solution that aims to eliminate the Achilles heel of OPV while preserving its advantages, so much so that the countries where one still immunizes with the oral vaccine are gradually replacing the old formulation with nOPV. See also "Le ali di Silvia", just two years old with a disease so rare that it has no name

How do we protect ourselves in Italy? In our country the last autochthonous case of polio was recorded in 1982 and all of Europe was declared polio free in 2002. Since that year in Italy, as in all countries that have long since eradicated polioviruses (including those that have recently hit the headlines), people are no longer vaccinated with OPV: the very rare risk of vaccine polio would outweigh the benefits. For this reason we switched to the second type of polio immunization, IPV: the vaccine developed by Jonas Salk in 1955, administered via intramuscular injection It is currently included in the compulsory validity. produced starting from inactivated virus, that is dead: therefore it cannot generate the disease, not even in rare cases as for OPV. However, while it is effective in preventing the more serious effects of polio (such as paralysis), IPV cannot protect against contagion: in other words, it cannot be used to make polio disappear and therefore only administered in countries that have already cleared the virus – as a maintenance vaccine.

In case of emergency Let’s go back to the news: what happened in Israel, in New York and in other countries could therefore also happen to us? Difficult to make predictions, but until the disease is completely eradicated this is not an impossible possibility

. If there is one thing that the Covid pandemic has taught us the importance of being prepared. As regards polio, in line with the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO), for decades in Italy they have been active two surveillance systems managed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Istituto Superiore di Sanit and the individual Regions: the first system involves the reporting of each case of acute flaccid paralysis, so that it is possible to promptly check whether it is due to a poliovirus infection and possibly contain the infections; The second one actively searches for the presence of poliovirus in wastewater

(just as was done in London), so as to be able to identify cases of asymptomatic infection, which also represent the majority of infections. Not only. In March 2019, the Ministry of Health drew up the National Plan for Preparation and Response to a Polio epidemic, to dictate the specific tracking, containment and communication activities (defined according to the wild or vaccine strain and the extent of the risk) to be undertaken at local and national level in the event that the surveillance systems bring to light a case of positivity. See also Attention it is better to avoid this delicious seasonal vegetable if we suffer from this pathology

What can we do Do not panic, therefore: even in the unfortunate event that a case of polio should occur in Italy, we would have all the tools to respond adequately to this situation. But what can every citizen do to avoid running into such a circumstance? First of all, it is important to observe the hygiene rules that we know well by now, especially as regards hand hygiene. But above all, it is essential to check if we and our children have been immunized for polio (if necessary by asking the ASL or the vaccination center of reference) and possibly catch up with vaccinations, to be evaluated together with the doctor even if you are about to travel to countries at risk. An all the more important forethought after the advent of Covid: during the pandemic in Italy the average coverage at 24 months of age with IPV dropped to 94%, one percentage point below the safety threshold recommended by the WHO. One of the lessons that the pandemic has left us is that the behaviors of the individual are important and reverberate on the whole society. Vaccines have given us the opportunity to forget about polio in Italy: let us not let our guard down and insist on protecting ourselves, waiting for eradication to finally put an end to this devastating disease.

* Umberto Veronesi Foundation