The first polio case in nine years is registered in New York. The announcement was made yesterday by the local health authorities. The sick patient was reported in Rockland County in southeastern New York Statewhere the heads of the health authorities had long ago declared the disease radically eliminated.

MORE INFORMATION

Polio, the nervous system virus reappears after 20 years: traces in London waters. Burioni: “Bad news”

The authorities: “The strain comes from outside”

Polio, which can affect the nervous system, is highly contagious and can be dangerous or even fatal to those who are not vaccinated. For this reason, the US authorities have encouraged anyone at risk to get vaccinated. The identity of the person hospitalized in Rockland County is not yet known. Viral sequencing immediately set in motion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the strain likely originated outside the United States. People with polio can spread the virus even if they have no symptoms. These can take up to 30 days to appear.

Polio “as early as February in London’s sewage”. She ran to the vaccine, the doctors: bring the children