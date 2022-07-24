Home Health Poliomyelitis, first case in New York in nine years. “The strain comes from outside the United States”
Health

Poliomyelitis, first case in New York in nine years. “The strain comes from outside the United States”

by admin
Poliomyelitis, first case in New York in nine years. “The strain comes from outside the United States”

The first polio case in nine years is registered in New York. The announcement was made yesterday by the local health authorities. The sick patient was reported in Rockland County in southeastern New York Statewhere the heads of the health authorities had long ago declared the disease radically eliminated.

Polio, the nervous system virus reappears after 20 years: traces in London waters. Burioni: “Bad news”

The authorities: “The strain comes from outside”

Polio, which can affect the nervous system, is highly contagious and can be dangerous or even fatal to those who are not vaccinated. For this reason, the US authorities have encouraged anyone at risk to get vaccinated. The identity of the person hospitalized in Rockland County is not yet known. Viral sequencing immediately set in motion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the strain likely originated outside the United States. People with polio can spread the virus even if they have no symptoms. These can take up to 30 days to appear.

Polio “as early as February in London’s sewage”. She ran to the vaccine, the doctors: bring the children

See also  Health: Santoro nephrologist, crucial family doctor in chronic kidney disease

You may also like

‘Smallpox monkeys, study in 13 countries signed by...

Microsoft finally allows consumers to purchase Windows 11...

Alcohol effects on the brain even with small...

Smallpox of monkeys, the study on transmission –...

The new Paralympic gymnasium, a barrier-free citadel of...

Warm, to the sea for a full load...

Natural remedies for sunburn here are what they...

Covid: 51,208 infected, 77 victims. The Rt –...

“I was screaming in pain, left without medicine...

the benefits for mental and physical health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy