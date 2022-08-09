Alarm polio, a disease that has been eradicated thanks to vaccines returns to peep out. The alarm had already spread recently in London, where virus samples have been detected in wastewater from the British capital. Concern is now growing in New York over hundreds or even thousands of cases polio undiagnosed. She was a health official who sounded the alarm after an unvaccinated man was paralyzed by the virus in Rockland County last month. The doctor Patricia Schnabel Ruppertcounty health commissioner, said she was concerned about polio circulating in her state undetected: “The incidence of paralytic poliomyelitis is less than 1% – he explained -. Most of the cases it is asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and these symptoms are often ignored. So there are hundreds, maybe even thousands of cases that have occurred to be able to see a paralytic case ».

Ruppert confirmed that scientists are examining “a link” between the New York case of paralysis and traces of polio found in the wastewater from London and Jerusalem, after genome sequencing was conducted on samples from the three locations. «This is a very serious problem for our global world – he said again -, it is not just New York. We all need to make sure our populations are properly vaccinated. ‘

The New York Department of Public Health has taken this alarm seriously and is preparing a vaccination campaign.

The race for the pediatric vaccine has also begun in Great Britain. Children under the age of 10 will receive a polio vaccine for the first time in 40 years. At the age of two, nearly 95% of children have received the five doses of the vaccine, but in London the percentage drops below 90%.

In New York

The virus was found in early June in Rockland County and in July also in Orange County. Sequence analysis performed by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that seven positive samples from both Rockland County (three) and Orange County (four) they are genetically linked to the single case of paralytic poliomyelitis previously identified as a Rockland County resident. «These findings provide further evidence of the local, and not international, transmission of the polio virus that can cause paralysis and its potential spread in the community, underscoring the urgency that every New York adult and child get immunized, especially those in the New York metropolitan area», Reads a statement from the Department.

«Based on previous polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every case of paralytic polio observed, there could be hundreds of other people infected»also reiterated the State Health Commissioner, Mary T. Bassett.

«Along with the latest findings on wastewater, the Department considers the individual case of polio only the tip of the iceberg of a potential much wider spread. As we discover more, what we know is clear: The danger of polio exists in New York today. We must address this by making sure adults, including pregnant people, and babies by 2 months of age are up to date with their vaccinations – the surefire protection against this debilitating virus every New Yorker needs.They repeat.

Call to New Yorkers: Get vaccinated

Here is the text of the widespread appeal: «All unvaccinated New Yorkers, including children by 2 months of age, pregnant women, and people who have not completed their polio vaccine series, they must get vaccinated right away. Unvaccinated New Yorkers who live, work, go to school or visit Rockland County, Orange County, and the New York metropolitan area are at increased risk of exposure. Most children are already vaccinated, as provided by the CDC’s New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) program for all school-age children. New Yorkers who are unsure of their vaccination status, or that of a loved one, should seek immediate medical attention to get vaccinated or get a booster. As of August 1, 2022, Rockland County has a polio vaccination rate of 60.34% and Orange County has a polio vaccination rate of 58.68%, compared to the state average of 78.96 %, among children who received 3 polio vaccinations before their second birthday. This unprecedented circulation of polio in our community, from a devastating disease that was eradicated from the United States in 1979, must be stopped. All unvaccinated children and adults should receive their first polio vaccination immediately».

Recommend four doses for children

‘All children should receive four doses of polio vaccine, with the first dose given at 6 weeks and up to 2 months of age, followed by one dose given at 4 months of age, 6 to 18 months and 4 to 6 years .

Adults who are not vaccinated or who are unsure whether they have been immunized should receive 3 doses. Adults who have received only 1 or 2 doses of polio vaccine in the past should receive the remaining 1 or 2 doses – regardless of how much time has passed since the previous doses, ”it reads.

Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease. Spread from person to person, polio is highly contagious as well an individual can transmit the virus even if they are not sick. Asymptomatic spread is of great concern to health officials, particularly after the identification of a paralytic and symptomatic case of polio. Based on data from previous polio outbreaks, Health officials estimate that for every case of paralytic polio observed, there could be hundreds of more infected people», They reiterate.

Symptoms

“The symptoms of polio, which can be mild and flu-like, can take up to 30 days to manifest, during which an infected individual can pass the virus on to others. Some cases of polio can cause paralysis or death. According to the WHO, 5-10% of paralyzed people die when the respiratory muscles are immobilized ”, concludes the statement.

The tone is urgent: the fear of the spread of the polio virus is concrete.