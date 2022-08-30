“The polio virus recently detected in New York is genetically linked to those found in Israel and the United Kingdom”: WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said at a press conference, urging those who are not vaccinated to do so.

Polio and its spread in Italy

Polio is a serious infectious disease affecting the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor neurons of the spinal cord. First described by Michael Underwood, a British physician, in 1789, polio was first recorded as an epidemic in early 19th century Europe and shortly thereafter in the United States. The spread of polio peaked in the United States in 1952 with over 21,000 cases recorded. In Italy, in 1958, over 8 thousand cases were notified. The last American case dates back to 1979, while in our country it was notified in 1982.

The polio vaccine in Italy

Vaccination against polio in Italy is one of the mandatory vaccinations. Coverage in our country is above the European average.



Data on vaccination coverage in the regions (source: ISS, updated to 2021)

The regions with the lowest coverage are Sicily and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

The types of polio vaccine

There are two different types of vaccines: the “inactivated” one of Salk (IPV), to be administered by intramuscular injection, and the “live attenuated” one of Sabin (OPV), to be administered orally. Sabin’s vaccine, administered in Italy until recent years, has made it possible to eradicate polio in Europe and is recommended by the World Health Organization in its campaign to eradicate the disease worldwide.

In Italy, by decision of the State Regions Conference in 2002, after the complete eradication of polio in Europe, the only form of vaccine administered is the inactivated one. A stock of active oral vaccine is kept at the Ministry of Health as a precautionary measure, in case of emergency and when the virus is imported. Maintaining a supply of active vaccine, the ISS website reads, is an important precautionary measure because in an emergency it induces protection much more quickly than inactive one.

How the vaccine is given

The enhanced inactivated vaccine is administered intramuscularly with this timing: the first dose during the 3rd month of life, the second during the 5th month, the third between the eleventh and the twelfth month and the fourth during the 3rd year of life.

The National Polio Outbreak Preparedness and Response Plan

Published by the ministry of health in May 2019, the document aims to define, prepare and coordinate the actions to be taken in the event of an outbreak of wild poliovirus or derived vaccine, in order to block its transmission within 120 days of confirmation of the first case of infection. The plan can be read at this address.