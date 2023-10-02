Home » Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica Returns to the Gym: A New Season Begins
Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica Returns to the Gym: A New Season Begins

Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica Returns to the Gym: A New Season Begins

Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica Returns to Gymnasiums with a Flourish

ForlìToday – 2 October 2023

The Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica sports season has recommenced with a bang. After a successful summer at the “Un Tuffo nel Sport” summer center in the Cava and Ronco districts, the Pol Cava club is ready to return to the gyms of Forlì and the surrounding areas. Established in the Forlì area since 1988, the sports association offers gymnastics courses for individuals of all ages and preferences.

From baby play-gymnastics courses for children aged 3 to 5, to rhythmic and artistic gymnastics courses for all ages, Pol Cava caters to everyone’s needs. The club also offers courses for adults, which are conducted in the gym of Livio Tempesta alla Cava school in the evenings. Additionally, the GinnasTeen project, funded by the Emilia-Romagna Region, is actively running until December 2023. This project targets girls and boys aged 11 to 19, providing free courses in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics for newly enrolled students in middle and high school.

Enrollment for the GinnasTeen courses is now open. The middle and high school courses for artistic gymnastics take place at the gym in Via Grigioni 5, while rhythmic gymnastics courses are held at the Livio Tempesta school gym in Via Tevere (Cava district), and at the elementary school gym in Predappio. In addition, Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica is about to launch the “Artiritmica” course in Predappio. This course offers weekly sessions in rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, providing elementary school girls an opportunity to explore both sports.

For more information and registration, interested individuals can visit the website www.cavaginnastica.it or send an email to info@cavaginnastica.it. Furthermore, it is important to acknowledge the immense effort put forth by Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica in dealing with the closure of the gymnasium on Via Isonzo. The facility was devastated by floods in May and remains out of use. To ensure uninterrupted training for competitive gymnasts in rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, the club has arranged for alternative training locations in various municipal gyms across the city. The club remains committed to finding a permanent solution for the girls to continue their training without any hurdles.

With the Polisportiva Cava Ginnastica making a triumphant return to the gymnasiums, gymnasts and enthusiasts alike can look forward to an exciting and action-packed sports season ahead.

