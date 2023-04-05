In the last week, Fratelli d’Italia has seen a slight drop in consensus, while the Democratic Party continues to rise. The gap between the two is about seven points now. This was revealed by the latest survey by Emg Different for Rai.

They continue the growth trend for Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party and that of a slight descent for Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni. The two parties are respectively the first of the opposition and the first of the majority, and the gap between the two – according to the new survey published by Emg Different for Rai – is currently just over 7 percentage points. A figure close to that recorded in the last political elections, when however FdI was in an ascendant phase and the Democratic Party was in a crisis of consensus.

Brothers of Italy down, Friuli effect for the growing League

As mentioned, the first party in Italy is still firmly Brothers of Italy, with 26.8% of the vote. Since last week, according to the survey of Emg Different, it has had a drop of 0.2%. The government led by Giorgia Meloni has found itself in recent weeks facing various delicate situations, from migrants to superbonus, up to Pnrr funds.

In the centre-right, on the other hand, those who grow are there Lega Of Matthew Salvini: 9.5% of the votes, with a +0.2% in the week. Last weekend saw the confirmation of Northern League Massimiliano Fedriga at the helm of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, with a particularly positive result for the League.

The third main party of the majority, Come on Italy, is 8.2% of the vote and loses 0.3% in a week. Overall, the governing alliance – also counting 1.2% of We moderates (-0.1%) – would collect 45.7% of the total votes today. A slightly higher result than that of the last political elections of 25 September 2022, thanks above all to the growth of the Brothers of Italy and the League.

Pd still growing, the M5s is down by three points

In the opposition, to grow is above all the Democratic party: 19.3% of the vote. With a +0.4% in the week, it is the party that earns the most. It would therefore seem to continue the positive push that began after the election of Elly Schlein as party secretary.

The Democratic Party slightly exceeds the (disappointing) result of the latest policies, when it reached 19%. The 5 star movement, on the other hand, the slight drop in consensus continues: 16.5% of the votes, -0.1%. In this case, the figure is in any case higher than that of September 2022 (15.4%), above all because in the months after the elections the Joseph Conte he had gained a lot in the polls, even surpassing the Pds.

Third pole down, drops below 7%

Il Third pole Of Action e Italia viva drops to 6.9%, down from 7.1% last week. The centrist coalition led by Charles Calenda e Matthew Renzi she received a severe blow in the regional elections of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, where she was also overtaken by the no vax candidate for president Giorgia Tripoli. Currently, in the polls the Third Pole is distant from the rivals of Forza Italia, which it was close to in the last elections with a 7.7%.

Among other parties, theGreen-Left Alliance remains stable at 2.7%: today it would be below the threshold, which with the current electoral law is set at 3%. +Europa instead it drops from 2.2% to 2%. Finally, Emg Different noted the preferences for Luigi De Magistris’ Unione Popolare (stable at 1.4%) and for Gianluigi Paragone’s Italexit, which remained fixed at 2.6%.