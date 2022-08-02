Juicy and expected information on Grand Theft Auto VIvideo game expected as a second advent by fans from around the world, were unveiled to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who had the rare chance to speak to around 20 Rockstar Games employees.

The game

Grand Theft Auto VIin development under the name of Project Americas, will be set in a fictional Miami-style city, perhaps the same one that was already super glamorous background of Grand Theft Auto: Vice Citychapter of the saga starring Tommy Vercetti.

Players will be able to freely explore the city and its surroundings, and as usual it is announced “the largest game map ever”. An interesting detail is the possibility to enter and visit numerous buildings: we are talking about large buildings and rooms that will be more numerous than in the previous chapters.

The game will exploit the live service formula, so we are talking about a constantly evolving title that it will introduce new cities and original content with continuous updates after the exit. It is not clear if the live service will be in the style of GTA Online or if it will be DLC, that is, additional content, free or paid.

Little has been revealed about the plot: there will be two main protagonists of which one, for the first time in the history of Rockstar, will be a woman of Hispanic origin; the protagonists, two bank robbers, are inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, notorious criminal duo active in the United States in the thirties with the Barrow Gang.





Politically correct, a topic that will cause discussion

In the face of the numerous problems of crunch (periods of super work without breaks), of the scandals that overwhelmed more than one gaming company, and after the killing of George Floyd and the explosion of the movement Black Lives Matterin the past 4 years Rockstar Games has been involved in a major renovation to make the workplace more inclusive and attentive to the needs of employees.

No more fights, whiskey a go and expeditions to strip clubs with the excuse of studying the environment: change requires a Rockstar Games aware and respectful of issues deemed sensitivenot only by employees, but also by a part of the current gaming audience.

Se Grand Theft Auto V was an unfiltered and caustic soda representation of American society, it is not known how the new course of the company will reflect in GTA VI: we speak of a generic attention e fewer politically incorrect scenes and jokes. The thorny issue is not just about comic and paroxysmal violence, or the treatment reserved for sex workers, who have always been the background to the saga.

One wonders whether in the near future a GTA gentler and more progressive will still find space for missions where it must torturing a hostage. Which was a very contested scene, present in the fifth chapter of the series, but which was somehow contextualized: after that aberrant action, when the protagonist returned to his car, the news of the atrocities perpetrated in the Abu Ghraib prison.

Rockstar’s works are aimed at an adult audience, who should have developed the right critical antibodies, which is why they could afford a character like Trevor Philips, mentally unstable and with disturbed sexual behaviors.





The most correct politically incorrect possible

Surely Rockstar Games is able to produce a politically incorrect video game in the most correct way possible: on the other hand after Donald Trump, the Proud Boys dressed as in Call of Duty and the shamans on Capitol Hill, it is increasingly difficult, even for a video game, to stage an effective parody of American society.

From this point of view, it will be necessary to understand if the new Grand Theft Auto VI it will hold its own against entertainment products such as the television series The Boyswhich is far from correct and polite. All that remains is to wait, because to date the release date of the Rockstar title has not been announced, there is no teaser or trailer, but after Schreier’s revelations the controversy is ready to explode. In true Rockstar Games style.