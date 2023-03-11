Call for help to the government: “People think about suicide, but politicians don’t care about the long-Covid sufferers”

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

The patient initiative @nichtgenesen was only active in January and set up 400 camp beds in front of the German Bundestag to draw attention to the inaction of politicians in the matter of Long Covid. Now spokeswoman Ricarda Piepenhagen is announcing another action.

FOCUS online: On March 15th – the 1st International Long Covid Awareness Day – you are planning a new campaign. What is this time about? Ricarda Piepenhagen: We will stand in front of the Federal Ministry of Research (BMBF). We will have the street in front blocked off, and photos of those affected will be visible on 20 construction fences, similar to the bed campaign. Long Covid needs a face. And politicians are needed to make sure that those affected are finally helped. Isn’t that the case? No! Just for comparison: in the USA, 1 billion dollars have been made available for research into possible therapies. Here in Germany, 12.5 million euros have just been approved. A quarter of the amount originally requested. The Ministry of Research rejected three quarters. But didn’t the Federal Minister of Health promise €100 million for Long Covid research at the beginning of the year? The number sounds good at first, and that made us optimistic at first. Until we understood that these are only funds for health services research. No wonder the Federal Minister of Health went into hiding, some people said when he stubbornly did not appear before the Bundestag as part of our bed campaign. Members of Parliament from a wide variety of factions came with questions and exchanged views with those affected. But of the one we actually wanted to talk about: Not a trace! The comments in the social networks were appropriate… Karl Lauterbach then personally invited me to his ministry. To tell you what? Among other things, that he cannot provide research funds for therapy and drug studies. He assured us that there will be a hotline for those affected and more information on the website of his ministry. With all love: How does that help those affected in their recovery? According to the WHO, we are talking about 17 million people across Europe!

About the patient initiative @nichtgenesen @nichtgenesen is committed to the long-Covid patients and calls for an expansion of biomedical long-Covid research. On Instagram they give the patients and their fates a face.

“It sounds as if the SPD and FDP are not talking to each other” And what about the money for the therapy and drug studies? Was the Federal Minister of Health able to tell you anything about this? It’s all handled by the BMBF. To me it sounds as if the two ministries – one led by the SPD and the other by the FDP – are not talking to each other. On such an important matter! When Karl Lauterbach said towards the end of our conversation that he wanted to try again to ask our Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger for research funds for specific drug approaches, that was a small ray of hope – although in my opinion that should have happened long ago. Karl Lauterbach is a doctor and probably the politician who is most involved in the topic. He knows that there are promising therapeutic methods against Long Covid. And he also knows that these are either priceless for normal people. Or, for some reason, still not available two years after the first successful applications. What exactly are you talking about? Blood washing, for example, has already helped many of those affected. Two years ago, there were also experimental healing attempts at the University Hospital in Erlangen, and the drug BC-007 was pretty much in the media at the time. It starts with the so-called GPCR car bodies, which are said to be the cause of the symptoms in many people affected by Long Covid. As I understand it, these autoantibodies are neutralized by BC-007. As I said, it worked extremely well at the University of Erlangen. But? Even. None of us understand why it doesn’t go on. Why doctors secretly and quietly help with blood washing, sometimes even children, but why no studies are taking place on the whole. It is incomprehensible that billions flowed into vaccine research and the provision of acute medication at the time, the approval procedures were also known to be accelerated, there were special regulations. Containing the pandemic was important to politicians. Politicians don’t seem to care about the treatment of people who have become chronically ill during this time. Physicians offering various blood-cleansing procedures related to Long Covid report a success rate of well over 50%. Conversely, this also means that some of the treatments obviously do not work. This is understandable when experts and, above all, health insurance companies, who pay for the financing, are reluctant. I see it differently, after all there is no therapeutic alternative. Hundreds of thousands are suffering now, many since the beginning of the pandemic, in need of immediate and urgent help. Academic studies are important, but they won’t bring drugs to market that get people out of bed in the short or medium term. This requires processes like those in the active phase of the pandemic. As long as we wait for it, only a few financially well-off people will be able to get help. Not everyone has around 15,000 euros for a blood wash lying around. Neither do I, by the way, otherwise I would have signed up for this therapy long ago.

“Not only those affected plead and beg, but also research scientists do it now” How are you doing? I have been unable to work since my corona infection in November 2021. I am a teacher, a profession that is known to be in demand these days. Are politicians aware of how short-sighted their lack of interest in long-Covid therapies is? I hear we have a skills shortage. And then we can afford to abandon hundreds of thousands of people who are willing to work, often young people? Politicians must understand that they are not negotiating here about 12-story buildings and whether they want to add a 13th floor. We’re talking about people on liquid formula and wearing diapers. You wouldn’t believe the number of calls I get here every day… 37-year-old thinks about assisted suicide What kind? Just yesterday again, a 37-year-old who is thinking about an assisted suicide. He already has the documents there. But he still wants to wait for our action before he sends it off. He still has hope and I don’t want to take that away from him. But then I get calls again that make me doubt. Not only those affected plead and beg, but also research scientists do it now. A handful of doctors have already asked us as a patient organization. I’m sorry, what? Yes, just a few days ago, the professor at a well-known German university clinic called me. He has concrete working hypotheses for the therapy of Long Covid. But funding is a problem. He contacted me to ask if he could count on any support from our side. A beneficiary fund or something. I thought I did not hear right. What do you say to the federal research minister when she is asked to come outside as part of your next campaign? We will roll out a red carpet from the entrance of your ministry leading to a red sofa. We would like the minister to sit down on this sofa with Karl Lauterbach and start a conversation. In the past, Karl Lauterbach has unduly emphasized how much the topic of Long Covid is important to him. How important it is to invest heavily in research. I have no idea whether he has meanwhile kept his announcement and spoken to the research minister. In any case, he would have the opportunity to do so on the red sofa.