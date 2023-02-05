Printable version

Press release no. 2

Release date 10 January 2023

Export of meat and Italian meat-based products to third countries: politicians, technicians and businesses together to take stock

A meeting promoted by Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato was held this morning at the Ministry of Health, and opened by greetings from Minister Orazio Schillaci, in the presence of the most representative trade associations of the Italian meat production chain and the institutions. The aim of the meeting was to highlight and share the probable problems associated with the export of Italian meat and related products to third countries and take stock of the issues with the interested parties.

“Today’s meeting aims to represent a first exploratory meeting: dialogue between politics, technicians and business representatives is the key to dealing directly with open questions and identifying shared solutions”, declared the Undersecretary, Marcello Gemmato, introducing the proceedings. “Precisely for this reason – continued Gemmato- I wanted to seat the representatives of Masaf, the technicians of the competent departments of this Dicastery, and the main representative organizations of the meat supply chain at the same table, to learn about the critical issues that prevent the export in some foreign markets, such as China for example, and try to overcome them”.

In fact, guaranteeing and certifying the safety and quality of agri-food products of Italian origin is one of the missions of the Ministry of Health; this is also possible thanks to networking with stakeholders and constant and active dialogue with export partners.

Profitable the round of the table with the associations present, who appreciated today’s initiative and demonstrated their availability for future interlocutions.