Poll: People living by the sea feel healthier

This was the result of a survey by Viennese environmental psychologists among more than 15,000 people in 15 countries. As the scientists report in the journal “Communications Earth & Environment”, this self-assessment of health is independent of country and income.

“It’s amazing that we see such uniform and clear patterns in all countries. Everyone seems to benefit from the proximity to the sea, not just the wealthy,” says Sandra Geiger from the Environmental Psychology working group at the University of Vienna, summarizing the result of the study.

