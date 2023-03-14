They are invisible, silent, but already among us. No place is safe and you don’t even need to lock yourself up at home. They bring tears, make the air unbreathable and to survive until the summer you will need to be fully armed. THE pollen I’m this way. Every year they transform the most beautiful of seasons into a real torture. The pollen allergies they affect almost 6 million Italians. The figure seems underestimated, given that every year the number of people who have episodes of rhinitis and conjunctivitis increases.

Allergic sufferers are already in the trenches, with a handkerchief in one hand and an antihistamine in the other. They know that the crazy weather and increasingly warm winter temperatures have prepared an invasion again this year. Yes, because with the first rays of the spring sun, the plants begin to drop their “bombs”. «Pollens are granules invisible to the naked eye, just a few thousandths of a millimeter large and with a rounded shape and a low specific weight to fly and disperse better». Renato Ariano he is a specialist in allergy and pulmonology at the Bordighera hospital (you can ask him for a consultation Who). It is very important to take stock of the situation because there are so many on the Net fake news about pollen allergies.

Pollen allergies: Climate change is making it worse

In the next 100 years, the increase of ozone and carbon dioxide it could push airborne pollen levels by up to 200 per cent with a “significant impact on human health globally”. This is supported by a study by the University of Massachusetts, recently published in the journal PlosONE, which highlighted how much the “crazed” climate can also have an impact on human respiratory health. Allergies that appeared in April or May, explode already in the month of March. This situation is not a detail. On the one hand, the exposure period lasts longer, on the other, it must be remembered that preventive therapies must be started at least one month before the pollen arrives.

One in five people suffer from pollen allergies

The problem of allergies is widespread. Today it is estimated that 20% of the population world suffers. US researchers have made it grow grass plantsil scourge (Phleum pratense), one of the major causes of respiratory allergic manifestations, in an environment with high levels of ozone and carbon dioxide, simulating the levels currently present in the air and those expected for the future, then studying the effects of their interaction. Even the pandemic has put the load on us for ninety. Having lived with masks for many months has made us less strong.

There will be an “invasion” of pollen

Researchers have verified that high levels of carbon dioxide, which stimulates plant growth and reproduction, increase the pollen production of each flower by 53%, whatever the ozone level. Conversely, high levels of ozone, which counteracts plant growth, reduce the percentage of allergen but the strong stimulation of pollen produced by carbon dioxide increases the overall exposure to the allergen, in the presence of high levels of both gases.

Pollen allergies: emergency from March to September

Every region of Italy has its enemies.

«In the North we mainly have pollen produced by grasses . These are wild herbaceous plants that take root in any meadow and bloom from April to September».

. These are wild herbaceous plants that take root in any meadow and bloom from April to September». In the South, the pollen of the grasses known as composite (artemisia) e chenopodiacee (sugar beet, amaranth).

e (sugar beet, amaranth). «It knows no borders, on the other hand, the parietaria, a lanceolate herb similar to nettle that can be found in the countryside but also in the city, for example on the walls of ruined houses. It is one of the most important allergenic plants in the whole Mediterranean area, where it flowers between March and July».

When the pollen grain comes into contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and throat, it dissolves due to the effect of humidity. In this way it releases some protein enzymes which in allergic people trigger the production of histamine and therefore the inflammatory reaction. The refrain is always the same: sneezing, red eyes, coughing and shortness of breath.

There are some rules to follow to limit contact to a minimum with allergens.

Pollen allergies: two types of tests

To understand what you are allergic to, the first step is to consult a specialist to undergo a skin test. The so-called Prick test it is performed by penetrating the skin of the forearm with purified extracts of the most common allergens. The presence of erythema and the formation of a swelling (called wheal) after about ten minutes allows the offending allergen and the extent of the allergic reaction to be identified. «The test can be performed at any age and at any time of the year». George Walter Canonica he is president of Siaaic – the Italian Society of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology (you can ask him for a consultation Who) .

“However, it is essential to stop taking antihistamine drugs at least a week before the exam in order not to alter the results”.



If the test results do not lead to a definite diagnosis, it is possible to resort to the dosage of specific IgE. It is a blood test that allows you to measure the antibodies of the IgE class (immunoglobulin E) specific for each allergen.

Pollen allergies: how to keep the symptoms at bayi

When the only symptom to keep at bay is the classic hay fever accompanied by conjunctivitis, a little help can come from the use of specific eye drops e you nasal washes with saline spray solutions, which allow you to clean the mucous membranes by eliminating allergens. However, these can only be temporary remedies, to be resorted to perhaps while waiting for the results of the skin test.

Pollen allergies: second generation antihistamines

«Then the main weapon is represented by the new ones second generation antihistamine drugs, which no longer cause drowsiness or serious side effects to the heart», adds Canonica. Another very effective solution, steroid-based nasal sprays. “Unfortunately they are not reimbursed by the National Health Service. However, they are very useful in controlling rhinitis and preventing the onset of asthma, especially in the new formulation which sees them combined with a nasal antihistamine”.

The bronchodilators

When air hunger occurs, it is advisable to resort to bronchodilator drugswhich cause relaxation of the muscles in the respiratory tract. “If the asthma is mild, we can use short-acting bronchodilators as needed. However, when the symptoms become more important, then it is better to use long-acting bronchodilators (the so-called Two) combined with inhaled corticosteroids. They keep the bronchus dilated even for 12 consecutive hours, up to 24 hours those of the latest generation on the market ». Certainly the latter will facilitate the lives of patients because they allow a single administration per day.

Pollen allergies: specific immunotherapy or “vaccine”

With antihistamines and sprays it is possible to control the allergy by silencing the symptoms. To combat the root problem, however, the watchword is specific immunotherapyi.e. vaccine. Only in this way is it possible to “regulate” the immune system in order to reduce the production of IgE antibodies directed against pollen.

«Subcutaneous and sublingual vaccines are equally effective. The choice must be made on the basis of the patient’s needs and the type of allergy». In the case of pollen allergies, the vaccine is administered with a pre-seasonal schedule, i.e. starting from the winter months until the end of the pollination season. Adults, as a matter of practicality, generally prefer the subcutaneous vaccine, with injections administered even once a month. For other adult patients and in children aged five and over, however, the sublingual vaccine is more used. This formulation is administered at home in lozenges or by instilling a few drops under the tongue daily.

Pollen allergies: children at risk

Children are among the most exposed to pollen allergies. Their number is constantly growing. “Suffice it to say that to date allergic rhinitis affects about 7% of children between six and seven years old, and 15% of boys between 13 and 14 years old”. Massimo Landi is a pediatrician from a Turin family and a member of the Siaaic board. The children most at risk are those who have a genetic predisposition, with one or both parents allergic. “Second generation antihistamine drugs can be used to help them fight the symptoms. Some can be administered as early as two years old.

The bronchodilator can be used at any age

«Nasal and aerosol cortisone can be used safely from the age of six. Separate discussion for salbutamol (bronchodilator). The spray can be used at any age, while a recent note from the Italian Medicines Agency requires the use of aerosol drops only from the age of two”.

Pollen allergies: rain is an ally

To know which days will be the most critical for allergies, it is essential pay attention to the weather forecast. «The production of pollen is maximum on beautiful sunny days, especially in the central hours when the temperature rises». Renato Ariano is the creator of Aaito pollen bulletin.

“For this reason it is recommended to air the house and go outdoors in the morning, before ten, or in the evening”. The truce of sneezing is instead marked by the arrival of the rain, a precious ally against the pollens which are knocked down to the ground and destroyed by the water. The humidity of the air then favors the closure of the anthers of the flowers, temporarily reducing the release of new granules.



Thunderstorms, on the other hand, are dangerous for allergy sufferers

Some risks, however, can be run when a storm is on the horizon. In the initial stages, in fact, the air vortices can raise the pollen forming a dangerous aerosol which increases the risk of asthma attacks. To prepare for any eventuality, therefore, it is better to rely on pollen bulletins. They are able to provide weekly forecasts updated daily by crossing weather data with pollen concentrations recorded in Italian cities. Even on smartphones: «Meteo Allergies» is the new free app that can be downloaded from the site pollineallergia.net.

Pollen allergies: not just coughs and colds

Pollen allergy is a systemic disease that affects the whole body. It can even involve the digestive system, as he explains Eleonora Savi, director of the allergology departmental unit of the Guglielmo da Saliceto Hospital in Piacenza and member of the Siaaic board. «30% of pollen allergy sufferers experience cross-reactivity with some foods which, once ingested, can cause edema and itching of the oral cavity. In severe cases, they can even worsen respiratory allergy symptoms.

Also pay attention to fruits and vegetables

The problem is that raw fruits and vegetables share the same allergy-causing molecules in pollen. L’allergenic PR10 (Pathogenesis related protein), for example, is present in birch pollen but also in celery, apples, hazelnuts, carrots, plums, peaches and apricots. The protein profilin, which makes up the pollen of grasses, parietaria, olive, birch and other plants, is also in the pulp of melons, watermelons, bananas and numerous vegetables. A few minutes of cooking are enough to solve the problem, because these common pollen allergens are completely denatured by the heat.

Even acidity is their enemy. To eat fruit in peace, therefore, you can prepare a fruit salad with lemon juice. “Be wary of those who tell you to eliminate pasta, bread, rice and other cereals from your diet if you are allergic to grasses,” warns Savi. «Even if a positive allergy test for wheat has been found, baked goods or pasta can be safely ingested. Eliminating them from the diet is a very serious mistake ».

Read also…