L’pollen allergy in children can be better addressed, thanks to a new treatment. The news was reported by the newspaper “La Nazione”, in whose columns reference is made to the center of Allergology and pediatric respiratory physiopathology of Empoli, directed by Dr. Roberto Bernardini, where exams and tests to identify the symptoms in children and define a targeted therapy for any allergy.

In fact, molecular diagnostics “allows you to search for specific molecules of those specific pollens and therefore be able to prescribe targeted etiological therapy instead of symptomatic therapy alone, i.e. against ocular, nasal and bronchial symptoms”. Also, it is possible “search for molecules in common with all or almost all pollens and therefore demonstrate that the positivity of the prick test to these pollens was due only to them”. A new frontier to fight pollen allergy from an early age.

POLLEN ALLERGY IN CHILDREN, MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS “PREVENTS SEVERE ASTHMA”

The director of the Pediatrics of San Giuseppe di Empoli, Dr. Roberto Bernardini, is also responsible for the commission on Diagnostics Allergologica della Shiaip (Italian Society of Pediatric Allergology and Immunology) and, to “La Nazione”, declared exactly the following: “Molecular diagnostics in paediatrics is a step forward to also allow for the formulation of a personalized therapy for the child. Not only that: this also allows you to prevent the development of severe asthma in subjects allergic to polcalcin, a risk factor”.

Pollen allergy is widespread, but, in any case, thorough tests must be carried out to establish this aspect in children, as it often happens that a minor is indicated as “allergic” who in reality is not, with expensive therapies for his family. Siaip performs “training and consultancy activities on pediatric allergology at company hospitals where the service is present”.

