More and more people suffer from a pollen allergy – often older people are also affected by sudden hay fever. The number of pollen allergy sufferers has increased significantly over the past 20 years. A third of all adults are now affected.

Grasses, birch and hazel trigger symptoms

Flying pollen triggers symptoms such as watery eyes, a runny or stuffy nose, throat and skin irritation and shortness of breath. Birch pollen is particularly unpleasant. In the spring, the trees produce them in very large numbers and the wind carries them up to 300 kilometers. Hazel, alder and grasses are also among the highly allergenic plants.

Anyone who suspects that they have a pollen allergy should consult a doctor. The symptoms can worsen over time and, in the worst case, lead to chronic asthma. In order to get through the spring well despite hay fever and to alleviate the symptoms, a few simple measures can help.

What to do against pollen in the apartment?

It is important to keep the pollen out of the apartment and especially the bedroom as much as possible. Because there they irritate the mucous membranes at night. The following tricks are helpful:

Do not remove street clothes in the bedroom.

Wash your hair in the evening or brush it out thoroughly so that the pollen does not spread on the pillow.

Change linens at least weekly.

Keep windows closed while sleeping.

Thoroughly vacuum floors, upholstered furniture and carpets regularly. We recommend vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters, which also remove tiny suspended particles from the air.

Wipe furniture surfaces with a damp cloth.

Do not dry laundry outdoors.

Install air purifier. The devices filter pollen and dust from the air and can thus provide relief.

Proper ventilation in case of pollen allergy

When airing, allergy sufferers should follow a few rules to get as little pollen as possible into the living space. In principle, it is better to ventilate the city in the morning hours, as there is a lot of pollen in the air there, especially in the evenings. In the country, on the other hand, it is the opposite, there the pollen tends to fly in the morning, so it is better to air the room in the evening. However, this rule only describes a trend. Other factors also play a role, above all the current weather conditions, the wind and the immediate living environment, such as a blooming birch tree right in front of the door. A good time to ventilate is after a downpour, as the rain washes the pollen out of the air.

When driving, it is better to close the windows and switch off the ventilation. Special pollen filters can also be installed.

Alleviate hay fever symptoms: nasal douche and inhale

To alleviate the symptoms, hay fever sufferers can also try rinsing the pollen out of their nose. There are special nasal douches for this in the pharmacy. Use this twice a day if possible. Steam baths or inhalations are also pleasant. They moisturize the mucous membranes and relieve itching. Cold compresses, such as a damp washcloth, help against reddened, itchy eyes.

Drugs and hyposensitization

If none of this brings relief, you can also resort to medication. So-called antihistamines inhibit the allergic reaction. They are available in pharmacies as a nasal spray, eye drops or in tablet form. Those affected with severe allergic symptoms can also think about hyposensitization, which is carried out by a specialist. With this immunotherapy, allergies can often be treated successfully. Over a longer period of time, the allergen is initially administered weekly, then monthly, usually by injection. This is intended to allow the immune system to get used to the allergen until the allergic reaction subsides.

Why are pollen allergies on the rise?

Reason for the increasing allergies: The pollen season is getting longer and longer. In mild winters, the hazelnut sometimes flowers as early as December instead of February or March as it used to. In addition, immigrated plants, such as ragweed, extend the pollen season from August to October. Allergy sufferers therefore only have a rest phase for two to three months a year. This puts the body under constant stress. And the immigrated plants in particular also have particularly aggressive pollen.

Climate change increases pollen count

Environmental medicine specialists at the Helmholtz Zentrum München are investigating the effects of environmental influences on plant pollen. For them it is clear: climate change and environmental pollution have led to more and more allergies over the past 20 years. They assume that by 2050 half of all people will suffer from allergies.

Because of the higher temperatures, many plants produce more pollen. Especially periods of drought, as in the past three years, mean extreme stress for the plants. To save themselves from extinction, the trees produce huge amounts of pollen after such years. And more pollen means more allergens and therefore more allergies.

Pollen becomes more aggressive

The researchers also discovered that pollen is also becoming more aggressive as a result of climate change. They exposed some allergenic plants, such as birch, grass and ragweed, to heat and drought to study the impact of climate change. An extract was obtained from the pollen of these plants, which contains all the proteins and biomolecules of the pollen. The researchers were able to see that the pollen had changed: it contained different proteins than pollen from unstressed plants.

Under stress, plants boost their immune system and produce special proteins that are supposed to protect them from negative environmental influences. However, people with a pollen allergy react particularly strongly to these proteins. In addition, the mucous membranes are constantly irritated by exhaust gases and other air pollution, which in turn makes them more susceptible to allergies.

