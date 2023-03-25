According to the manufacturer Omega Pharma Germany, due to the pollutant findings, a health impairment cannot be ruled out if the affected food supplement is taken over the long term.

The substance 2-chloroethanol can be formed in food that has been fumigated with ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is carcinogenic and mutagenic. There are also indications from animal studies that 2-chloroethanol has a mutagenic effect. However, the data is partly contradictory.

How dangerous is the pollutant?

In order to ensure the best possible health protection, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment recommends evaluating 2-chloroethanol like ethylene oxide. This is how it is currently handled in the EU. There is therefore no acute danger to health, but this cannot be ruled out in the event of long-term consumption. Contaminated foods should therefore not be eaten at all or as seldom as possible.

Last winter there were repeated recalls of sesame products contaminated with ethylene oxide residues. Stiftung Warentest examined 44 such foods with sesame.