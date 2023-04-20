Pollutants in pillows – [Ökotest 2023]

According to “Ökotest” (Yearbook 2023), a good pillow should look like this: easy to care for, still in good shape after a few washes, cover and pillow do not shrink, clumping is limited, free from harmful substances, etc.

A total of 20 pillows were tested. One of these cushions was rated “very good” (“Kronborg of Denmark” by Jysk). Twelve pillows were rated “good”. The remaining seven had to be satisfied with a “satisfactory”. Six of these seven pillows performed less well because their “wash resistance left something to be desired”. The seventh pillow from Ikea contained antimony as the only pillow containing halogenated organic compounds.

Of the 20 pillows, nine pillows, including Ikea pillows, contained antimony, a semi-precious metal, which is also found in corona masks [1] can be found and does not exactly know how to shine with positive health properties. At least six of the twelve pillows with the rating “good” contained antimony.

“Ökotest” explains to the reader that, according to the European Chemicals Agency, antimony is suspected of being carcinogenic and irritating to the skin when inhaled. But the concentrations found are fortunately very low.

The question was not asked whether these low concentrations, which one then inhales continuously during 7-8 hours of sleep, could not be significantly harmful to the organism over a longer period of time? If then there are also halogenated organic compounds that can trigger allergies, then it might be time to point out this deficiency to Ikea. It would also be worth considering whether the rating “satisfactory” is justified, because the Ikea cushion is the only one with this serious defect.

Antimony often seems to be a problem when the pillow filling is polyester. The pillows that have a natural filling, such as cotton etc., have no antimony impurities. There were six pillows in the test that contained natural fillings instead of polyester. However, three of these six pillows only received the grade “satisfactory”, very probably because the “wash resistance” was only rated as “satisfactory”.

Also interesting is the assessment by “Ökotest” regarding the release of microplastics when washing the polyester pillows. I also referred to this topic in one of my posts:

As a further synthetic means to enhance the look of the pillows, so-called “brighteners” are contained in the pillows. They are part of the synthetic fibers and give the textiles a “fresher look”. Since they are difficult to degrade, they pollute the environment, although no statements have yet been made about possible health hazards that contact with these substances could entail.

Question of price or question of price

The cheapest of the 20 pillows costs 6.00 euros (“Belday Home pillow” from Woolworth), contains no antimony, although the filling is made of polyester and was rated “good” by “Ökotest”.

The only pillow with the grade “very good” costs EUR 44.99 and is therefore in the middle of the cost spectrum. As filling it contains polyester and cotton. Stressful ingredients such as antimony were not observed. Apparently the washing resistance of this pillow is also better compared to the other pillows tested.

The most expensive pillow costs 104 EUR (“Dormiente Flexopillo Med” from Dormiente) and contains organic cotton and natural latex as a filling. Grade: “Good”. The washing resistance was rated “good” because the look had suffered somewhat after washing five times.

