Polluted air in Europe: Big risk for children

The European Environment Agency (EEA) draws attention to this in a published report. Air pollution can have potentially very serious health consequences, including decreased lung function, asthma and allergies.

That is why more needs to be done to protect children, said the Copenhagen-based EU agency. The most important thing is to reduce air pollution at the source – i.e. in traffic, in industry and when heating. A good measure is also to improve the air quality around schools and kindergartens through more green spaces.

