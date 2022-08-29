Pollution makes you sick and kills. Not only by damaging the lungs, but also the heart and without necessarily going through the plaques of atherosclerosis. This is demonstrated by the cardiologists of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation IRCCS – Catholic University, Rome campus with a study just presented at the congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) which closes today in Barcelona and published simultaneously in JACC, the official journal of American cardiologists (American College of Cardiology).