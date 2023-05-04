Pollution, here’s what it can really cause: great alarm for health, few know it

That pollution is linked to various health problems is certainly not new but research in this sense has never stopped and has led to the discovery of a link between the presence of smog and a dangerous pathology.

It is not a novelty that air pollution is the cause or contributory cause of certain pathologies that put human health at risk. After all, it is ‘smog’ represents one of the main concerns on a global scale because, in some more in others less, it is present in every part of the world. And it has been ascertained that it can cause, due to long exposure to polluted air, respiratory diseases, cancer and so on.

The research of experts in this sense has never stopped and over the years has examined all the pathologies directly or indirectly connected to it. Among them also a disease that can have extremely consequences serious for health, or heart rhythm disorder.

Air pollution, pay attention to this pathology: it is connected to smog

We are talking about‘arrhythmia: in fact, not many people know that smog can have an important link with its development, especially in immunosuppressed subjects or those considered fragile, and also with the possible onset of cardiac complications. Arrhythmia, in this case, can cause a variation in the frequency of the beats which can become irregular or too slow or still too fast. I am multiple factors that can cause it: the origin of arrhythmia is hypertension, metabolic problems or heart disease; but according to what has emerged from a series of recent studies, even air pollution can be a cause of the increased risk of onset of arrhythmia (as well as other heart disease).

It is therefore important reduce exposure to it by taking all necessary measures to protect their health. In fact it has been ascertained that the smog produced by factories, vehicles, heating can cause, over time, inflammation or even damage to body tissues and even those of the blood vessels and heart are not excluded. But not just why too much pollution it is also at the origin of the so-called oxidative stress, a process in which the body’s cells are damaged by free radicals. Hence the increased risk of arrhythmia.

How to reduce exposure to pollution

People who already have to deal with heart disease or with diseases that are risk factors for heart disease are those most exposed to these risks. In their case air pollution, acting in concert with the other issues could actually create an increased risk of arrhythmia.

There are many useful suggestions for avoiding long exposure to air pollution: it is necessary to avoid practicing physical exercise outdoors in highly polluted areas, reducing the use of cars compared to that of public transport or bikes and still use air filters in homes or, if necessary, masks outdoors.