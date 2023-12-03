Pollution increases anxiety, depression and psychotic attitudes

What is the link between mental health and smog? Anxiety, depression and even psychotic behaviors. The study carried out by the Lazio region to understand is going around the world what are the effects of smog on mental health. We already know from other research that environmental pollution increases the risk of psychological problems. These studies, however, had the limitation of being carried out on a fairly small number of volunteers.

Link between mental health and smog: the situation of the citizens of Rome analyzed

Il new study instead he used i data from over 1,700,000 adults residing in Rome in 2011 and compared them with information from the public health service and insurance companies.

The researchers put medical records under a magnifying glass for eight years to identify any mental health problems. The experts looked at hospital admissions and prescriptions of psychiatric drugs.

Other risk factors related to mental health were also analysed

At this point the next step involved the comparison with the data on air pollution and that linked to the noise generated by traffic in the different areas of the Italian capital. The researchers also took into account other factors that can affect mental health such as socioeconomic situation, marital status and level of education.

Link between mental health and smog: the results of research carried out in Rome

The data from this comparison left no room for doubt. People who live in areas with higher pollution have a higher risk of developing it schizophrenia, depression, anxiety disorders. The age group most affected is between 30 and 64 years old.

The study claims that if the air situation improved even by just 10% we would see an improvement in mental health conditions in a range between 10 and 30 percent.

The problem is that the average exposure of Rome’s citizens to PM2.5 every year is three times higher to what the WHO considers to be tolerable.

Not just the link between mental health and smog: other research on the damage caused by exposure to pollution

There is various scientific evidence that living in polluted areas significantly increases the risk of developing cancer, and not just lung cancer. Recent news that warns of how cases of lung cancer in non-smokers are increasing one of the risk factors would be that of living in polluted areas.

One 2020 study linked smog to worsening cardiovascular health. Those who live in areas where the air quality is poor are 14% more likely to have a stroke or heart attack.

Even Alzheimer’s disease has to deal with smog. Another search also from 2020, it explained how nitrogen dioxide levels could affect damage to neurons.

