Polycystic ovary syndrome, the cure and the right diet against the female problem

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a very common problem among women, which can cause some unpleasant discomfort. Trying to reduce discomfort isn’t so impossible, even more so with an eye on what you eat.

We often hear of women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome, a problem which according to the most recent estimates affects around 8 -18% of women of childbearing age. The symptoms that can be found are different, which is why it is not said that it is so easy to arrive at a certain diagnosis. Anyone who realizes they have it shouldn’t be alarmed, it is in fact a disorder with which it is possible to live with, even more so if you listen to the advice of your trusted gynecologist.

This is considered one of the most common endocrine (hormonal) disorders, which can lead to a small functional change to the female reproductive system, with aesthetic, metabolic and reproductive effects.

Polycystic ovary syndrome: recognizing it is important

Each woman can have different symptoms, but there are warning signs that may suggest that you may be suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome. Among these we can mention acne problems, the appearance of more hair than usual on the face and body, an irregular or absent menstrual cycle even for months, severe hair loss, which on some occasions can lead to alopecia (there may be a “hole” in the head in which the hair is completely absent), in most cases the alopecia is instead of the androgenetic type, like a sort of “baldness” similar to that of men.

Among the reasons that lead to suspect that one suffers from this disorder is menstrual irregularity, with the cycle that can be scarce or even absent for months. If this should happen, it would be good to contact your trusted gynecologist for a visit. Often the doctor may request specific blood tests, which can remove any doubts.

It is said that the first signs may appear with the first menstruation (menarche)in many cases they occur over the years and can be more evident if you are overweight. An ultrasound can be used to evaluate the polycystic structure of the ovary, characterized by the presence of 12 or more follicles 2-9 mm in diameter in each ovary and/or ovary > 10 mL. Coming to a diagnosis is important in order to be able to keep any changes under controlif this does not happen, it can lead, but only in the most serious cases, to having difficulty in getting pregnant.

How to reduce the problem

Many gynecologists recommend taking the contraceptive pill if the woman agrees, which can lead over time to a reduction in the number of ovarian cysts, up to their total disappearance. Getting pregnant doesn’t turn out to be impossible, but it is It is good that the doctor informs about the possible complications that those affected by polycystic ovary syndrome may have during pregnancy. Among these we can point out preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth and spontaneous abortions.

While being able to keep symptoms under control, there is still no definitive cure, indeed there are patients who can high levels of androgens and insulin resistance even after pregnancy.

Important help can come through anyway greater attention to diet. It is advisable to reduce the consumption of salt and foods in which it is present in large quantities, such as nuts, sauces or canned foods. For those who cannot give up bread, it would be good to prefer rye or wholemeal bread, as well as cereals and legumes. Furthermore, vegetables should never be missing at every meal; each of these should include a source of protein, such as eggs, fish and legumes, while meat and cheese should be dosed.