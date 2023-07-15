Home » Pomigliano, a child injured by a shot from his grandfather’s gun, the man is being investigated for aggravated culpable injuries: “I was cleaning the weapon”
Pomigliano, a child injured by a shot from his grandfather’s gun, the man is being investigated for aggravated culpable injuries: “I was cleaning the weapon”

Pomigliano, a child injured by a shot from his grandfather’s gun, the man is being investigated for aggravated culpable injuries: “I was cleaning the weapon”

A one and a half year old boy is hospitalized in intensive care at the Santobono hospital in Naples, after being injured by a gunshot from his grandfather’s weapon, in Pomigliano D’Arco. The tragic event would have occurred yesterday in the family home. The child’s grandfather is a shooting instructor and, according to what the news agency has learned Ansa, held other weapons, six rifles and nine pistols used for his business. According to the man’s story, the child would have entered the bedroom where his grandfather was cleaning the weapon, a legally held 6.35-caliber Beretta, which would have fallen, exploding the shot and wounding the child in the abdomen. The child was rescued and transported to the hospital, where he is still hospitalized. The man’s statements are now being examined by the police who are investigating to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened. But in the meantime the grandfather was reported for culpable injuries aggravated by the Naples mobile squad.

How’s the baby

The child is hospitalized in intensive care. The medical team of Dr. Giovanni Guaglione, director of pediatric surgery at the hospital, removed it in a night operation. The little one is entrusted to the care of the director of the operating unit, Dr. Geremia Zito Marinosci, and of the intensive care staff. His condition is stable. The next 24-48 hours will be decisive.

