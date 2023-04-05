Between disturbances which are more often associated with an increase in body weight, in addition to water retention and abdominal swelling, there are also those digestives. Moreover, in overweight and obesity, alongside the excretory system, which we talked about when dealing with water retention, the system most directly involved in functional overload is the digestive system. Between digestive symptoms that the obese or overweight patient complains more often, when he turns to the dietician or nutritionist, the presence of air in the stomach, belching, gastric heaviness, drowsiness at the end of the meal, stomach acidity, acid regurgitation and spasmodic pains, all expressions of a malfunctioning of the digestive system.

In the presence of such symptoms we will diagnose one dyspepsia which, properly said, represents a dysfunction of the digestive process, which is long, painful and stunted. It includes all forms of difficult digestion. In fact, digestion is a process that involves not only the stomach but also the subsequent tracts of the digestive tract and implies a chronologically harmonious succession of oral, gastric, duodenal, biliary and pancreatic secretions. Therefore, for digestion to take place properly, it is necessary that the various organs of the digestive system are continuously informed: the delay or the advance, whether they are mechanical or due to wrong information, will cause an imbalance in the space and time of the digestive processes. Dyspepsia therefore always arises on a chronological imbalance of digestive secretions; most of the time, the secretions are produced before the arrival of the food in the stomach, in other circumstances, after; moreover, there are some complex cases in which there is a chronological subversion of all the stages of the production of the various digestive secretions.

Correcting the bad transmission of digestive information and ensuring it, if it doesn’t happen, will allow the digestive mechanism to take place at the right time and therefore give the foods a good imbibition.

BUT WHAT IS THE CAUSE OF BAD DIGESTION?

There can be many causes, but some of the most common are: food errorsa sedentary lifestyle, being overweight due to obesity, conditions of emotional stress and the abuse of anti-inflammatory drugs.

WHICH CURES?

The first measure to be taken to cure this annoying condition is to change eating habits. It is good practice:

abstain from the consumption of all those foods that can somehow increase the acidity of the stomach or decrease its resistance. These include coffee, tea, chocolate, spirits, acidic fruit, fats and dairy products.

It is also necessary to limit the consumption of too fatty dishes or foods rich in animal proteins as they are more difficult to digest.

It is necessary to avoid sauces and fries, but prefer light condiments, such as raw extra virgin olive oil or fresh lemon juice.

Choose simple foods cooked with light cooking methods, preferably steamed

Avoid spicy foods and spices, such as chili peppers and curry.

Desirable is the consumption of cabbage, potatoes, courgettes, carrots, legumes, cereals, bread, pasta, fish, eggs, lean meats as they are easy to digest.

To cure poor digestion then, in addition to a personalized digestive diet, it is possible make use of the remedies that nature offers us to improve the digestive process and relieve symptoms. These are natural remedies herbal teas, decoctions, infusions or potions to be taken after meals.

In the field of gastrointestinal diseases, therapy with medicinal plants therefore has a very special importance. For many of these diseases perfect healing is achieved with simple herbal therapy, alongside the physical and dietary measures, which are still indispensable. In other cases, herbal preparations, if they are not decisive, are at least of great value as supportive therapy.

In addition to herbal preparations, digestive disorders often benefit (and this has been known since ancient times) from appropriate dietary and nutritional measures.

Indeed, theA digestive diet involves eliminating all those foods which they subject to a greater workload the digestive system. However, the exclusion must be done by expert professionals as, otherwise, it can cause nutritional deficiencies if prolonged.