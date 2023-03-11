For years, the Riordine degli Architetti collective has been spreading the job offers proposed by world-famous companies engaged in more than millionaire contracts and orders. The Fabio Novembre studio offers from 700 to 900 euros gross including VAT. Stefano Boeri Architetti for a junior collaborator starts from 1000 euros gross per month in VAT, with an initial 3-month contract

Beyond 10 hours of work per day per 700 euros gross per month, in VAT number. The luckiest ones manage to earn perhaps 1000/1200 euros a month, always for more 60 hours of work per week, always gross in VAT number. You work apparently from 7-8 very little euros per hourbut that net of taxes and contributions on balance they become about 3.5 euros net per hour. These, for years, have been the professional conditions to which many young people are subjected architects in Italy. A situation well known to insiders, but which seems to go unnoticed despite the public denunciations of young architects and of the collective Reorganization of the Architectswhich has been spreading on for years Instagram the job offers proposed by most of the Italian architecture studios. And no, very often we don’t talk about small unknown studios, but about very famous ones world famous company engaged in contracts e shop assistants more than millionaires. “Everyone knows, but nobody does anything. Young architects have fear to denounce openly because the risk is not to work anymore, to be ousted from the sector. This is why Shuffle is a collective made up of professionals whose real name and surname nobody knows. We are afraid of retaliation.”

An example? 700 euros gross in VAT number. 800 euros gross in VAT number. And then again, 900 euros gross in VAT. It is the escalation of the job offers of the study Fabio Novembre published on Instagram by Riordine degli Architetti. Extremely low wages not only when compared to the profession, but completely inadequate compared to the cost of living a Milanothe city where the studio is based. Ilfattoquotidiano.it he contacted the Novembre studio several times for a response to the offers proposed to young architects, but did not receive any response.

1000-1200 euros per month gross and without protection – “As soon as graduate I began to receive job offers from numerous architectural firms. All and I mean all foresaw between 8 and 10 hours of on-site work six days a week in exchange for 700 euros per month gross in VAT number. Not just a starvation reward, but without any kind of guaranteed protection: nothing holidayNothing illnessnothing at all – says Antonio a Ilfattoquotidiano.it – The problem is that even if you accumulate a few years of experience, the story doesn’t change. Yes, the compensation may grow up to 1000 or 1200 euros per month, but they are always gross in VAT number and without any protection. And how do you live with this money in Milan at 30?”. Milan, the most expensive city in Italy as well as the symbolic capital of design and the architecture of the Belpaese. In the capital of Milan there are many architectural studios and many of these are prestigious international realities known all over the world. And usually it is the latter who put forward the worst proposals based on their own notoriety.

The fake VAT numbers that work “from 9 to midnight” – “Large studios with important turnovers are the ones that make the worst offers. Few assume using vat collaboration as it should actually be used, i.e. as a true self-employment relationship. Most expect to pay young architects with fees of 700/900 gross euros per month, however asking in exchange for a bond of total loyalty as an employeeor. All this without any protection and for a total of hours that often go well beyond the 60 hours per week ”, he tells ilfattoquotidiano.it the spokesperson for Riordine degli Architetti. We can therefore speak of a fake VAT number. No rights, one is de facto an employee but without having any protection. In Europa, the situation is clearly different and, they explain from Riordine, it is often even difficult to explain what it means to work from a fake VAT number to a foreign colleague. The paradox is that the same international studios that only propose this method in Italy, instead adopt it correctly in the offices of the rest of Europe.

Giulia now works on her own, but the years of underpaid paycheck he still remembers them very well. “Personally, I worked in an emblazoned Milanese studio, I worked for three months – he tells ilfattoquotidiano.it – the schedules went from 9 in the morning to midnightone was lucky when one left the studio at 10 pm, very unlucky when the working day ended at 3 in the morning. And intern I have always refused to go out after 10pm but at the time of the renewal, at 700 euros gross per month with a fake VAT number, they asked me to lavish the same commitment as the others. It was also required to work in the weekend, not only during the week up to absurd hours. Not to mention the climate within the studio: no solidarity between collaborators, a climate of terror”.

The offers of the Stefano Boeri studio – One thousand euros per month gross in VAT number, with initial 3 month contract and then by 6, is the studio’s offer Stefano Boeri Architects for the position of junior architect publicly disclosed a few weeks ago by Riordine degli Architetti. “After taxes and contributions, this roughly means a salary of 4 euros per hour”, commented the group. “At the moment the firm does not have similar professional collaborations to its credit – Stefano Boeri Architetti replies – What you reported – in a way that is not entirely compliant with the data in our possession – could fall within the case study of offers of collaboration proposed in recent years (one of the last cases dates back to the beginning of 2022) to profiles of young recent graduates in architecture, with little previous experience, for the first three months (we specify that the same offer mentioned above – dating back to the beginning of 2022 – was part of a broader negotiation and had been subject to supplementary review). In general, all proposals are subject to supplementary reviews starting from the second quarter of the collaboration. The compensation system is based on a fixed component to which a component is added variable also linked to sales of study. To this can also be added supplementary “one-off” interventionsas happened at the end of 2022: in fact, in light of the changed macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, an extraordinary compensation was recognized for all professionals”.

The Order: “We monitor and work to give answers” – Contacted a comment, the press office of the Order of Architects said they were aware of the situation and wanted to strengthen the commitment to the protection of the profession. “The Council of the Order 2021-2025 has set up the working group for the Fair Work which monitors and works to give concrete answers to the recurring and most significant problems of the members, with particular reference to work collaborations between professionals. Respect for ethics and the valorisation of good practices they are the foundations of a healthy profession. Within the framework of its institutional tasks of enhancing the professional category to protect users and the public interest, we believe e we work for an inclusive and fair professionoriented towards equal opportunities and correct relationships between professionals, as indispensable elements for facing the challenges of the future”.