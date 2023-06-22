Pop Singer Jessie J Reveals the Message Behind Baby’s Name!

Motherhood has brought tremendous happiness to Jessie J, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. Despite having a miscarriage, the British pop singer got pregnant again. She is also not afraid to post the emotional moments and her thoughts about her pregnancy and birth. In an emotional Instagram post recently, the pop diva detailed her struggles on the road to motherhood and expressed her immense gratitude for the chance she was given.

Despite difficulties, Jessie J has become a very happy mother

The popular pop star has posted a series of snaps with her son Sky capturing the joy after the baby was born. These were accompanied by the singer’s song “Four Letter Word”. Jessie J wrote that she wrote the song years after being told she couldn’t have children in 2014. She learned in 2015 that she needed a hysterectomy to relieve the pain she felt most days. However, Jessie J rejected this and instead changed her diet. Then she set out on a spiritual journey to healing.

Although the pop star lost a baby in 2021, she has never given up hope. In addition, she has hoped that no matter how she becomes a mother, it would happen to her at the right time, be it natural or not. The singer really wanted to have a baby.

Only a month after the birth, the pop diva also revealed the special meaning of her little boy’s name. His name is Sky, which is the English word for sky. Jessie J shares that she found out she was pregnant in September 2022 at a Rio airport. Jessie described this as if she had “got pregnant in heaven”. The 35-year-old singer and her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Coleman, welcomed their newborn son Sky in May 2023. “My son was born and my heart grew twice as big,” Jesse J wrote at the time.