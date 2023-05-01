Popcorn withdrawn from the market due to the presence of pesticides: unfit for consumption

The Ministry of Health notice: Four batches of salted microwave popcorn have been recalled from the market for possible chemical risk to consumers.

Four lots of Salted microwave popcorn has been retired from the market due to possible chemical risk for consumers. The product in question is marketed under the Snack Day brand for Lidl Italia. As the recall notice explains Ministry of Healththe withdrawal from the shelves of six supermarkets was ordered by the same producer due to the possible presence of unapproved pesticides.

In fact, the withdrawal of popcorn for microwaves was ordered by the manufacturer after sample control analyzes found the presence of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos. In detail, the product affected by the recall was packaged for Lidl Italia Srl by the company Liven SA in the Poligon Industrial plant in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The affected Snack Day popcorn is sold in packs of 3 x 100 grams each with i following lot numbers: lot 22338 with the minimum conservation deadline set at 05/12/2024, lot 22340 with the Tmc 07/12/2024, lot 22354 with the Tmc 21/12/2024 and lot 22356 with the Tmc 23/12/2024.

As the recall notice states, the product with the above batches is not suitable for consumption, for this reason consumers who have already purchased it are invited not to consume it and to bring it back to the point of sale for a refund, even without presenting the receipt.

The recall only affects the packages with the above lots and TMCs of “Snack Day” Salted popcorn for microwaves 3x100g. Other products sold by Lidl Italia are not affected by the recall. LIVEN SA and Lidl Italia apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The pesticide, used to kill parasites including insects and worms and used in agriculture since 1965, has been banned by the European Commission for some years with a regulation that prohibited its sale and use. The decision came after confirmation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that the substance causes damage to human health, specifically for genotoxic and neurotoxic effects on children.