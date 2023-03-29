Pope francesco is hospitalized atGemini hospital From Rome. According to what was communicated by the press office of the Holy See, the pontiff would have been taken to the hospital for “some check previously scheduled”.

Bergoglio, in July two years ago, underwent a delicate examination intervention surgery for one diverticular stenosis symptomatic of colon at the Gemelli polyclinic. He has been suffering from one for some time gonalgiaa pain in the knee right hand, which forces him to use the wheelchair.

Article being updated