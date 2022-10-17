



“Let’s imagine that the Lord comes to earth today: unfortunately, he would see so many wars, so much poverty, so many inequalities, and at the same time great technological achievements, modern means and people who are always running, never stopping; but would he find those who dedicate time and affection to him, who puts him first? And above all let us ask ourselves: what would he find in me, if the Lord came today, what would he find in me, in my life, in my heart? What priorities in my life would he see? “This is what Pope Francis asked himself today when commenting on the readings of today’s Mass before reciting the Angelus from the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter’s Square. “We often focus on many urgent but unnecessary things, we deal with and worry about many secondary realities; and perhaps, without realizing it, we neglect what matters most and let our love for God cool down, gradually cool down. Today Jesus offers us the remedy to warm a tepid faith. And what is the remedy? Prayer. Prayer is the medicine of faith, the tonic of the soul ”, added the Pontiff.

Here are the words of Pope Francis

Dear brothers and sisters, good morning!

The Gospel of today’s Liturgy concludes with a worried question from Jesus: “When the Son of man comes, will he find faith on earth?” (Lk 18: 8). As if to say: when I come to the end of the story – but, we can think, even now, in this moment of life – will I find some faith in you, in your world? It is a serious question. Let us imagine that the Lord comes to earth today: unfortunately he would see so many wars, so much poverty, so many inequalities, and at the same time great technological achievements, modern means and people who are always running, never stopping; but would he find those who dedicate time and affection to him, who puts him first? And above all let us ask ourselves: what would he find in me, if the Lord came today, what would he find in me, in my life, in my heart? What priorities in my life would he see?

We often focus on many urgent but unnecessary things, we deal with and worry about many secondary realities; and perhaps, without realizing it, we neglect what matters most and let our love for God cool down, gradually cool down. Today Jesus offers us the remedy to warm a tepid faith. And what is the remedy? Prayer. Prayer is the medicine of faith, the tonic of the soul. However, it must be a constant prayer. If we have to follow a cure to get better, it is important to observe it well, take the drugs in the manner and in the due time, with constancy and regularity. In everything in life there is a need for this. Let’s think of a plant that we keep at home: we have to feed it constantly every day, we cannot soak it and then leave it without water for weeks! All the more so for prayer: one cannot live only in strong moments or intense encounters every now and then and then “go into hibernation”. Our faith will dry up. There is a need for the daily water of prayer, there is a need for a time dedicated to God, so that He can enter our time, our history; of constant moments in which we open our hearts to him, so that he can pour love, peace, joy, strength, hope into us every day; that is, to nourish our faith.

For this reason Jesus speaks today «to his disciples – to everyone, not just to some! – of the need to pray always, without ever getting tired “(v. 1). But one might object: “But how can I do it? I don’t live in a convent, I don’t have much time to pray! ”. Perhaps this difficulty, which is true, can be helped by a wise spiritual practice, which today has been somewhat forgotten, which our elders, especially grandmothers, know well: that of the so-called ejaculatory prayers. The name is somewhat outdated, but the substance is good. What is it about? Of very short prayers, easy to memorize, which we can repeat often during the day, during the various activities, to stay “in tune” with the Lord. Let’s take some examples. As soon as we wake up we can say: “Lord, I thank you and I offer you this day”: this is a little prayer; then, before an activity, we can repeat: “Come, Holy Spirit”; and between one thing and the other pray like this: “Jesus, I trust in you, Jesus, I love you”. Little prayers but that keep us in contact with the Lord. How many times do we send “text messages” to the people we love! Let us also do it with the Lord, so that the heart remains connected to him. And let us not forget to read his answers. The Lord always answers. Where do we find them? In the Gospel, to be kept always at hand and to be opened every day a few times, to receive a Word of life directed to us.

And let’s go back to that advice I’ve given so many times: carry a small pocket Gospel, in your pocket, in your purse, and so when you have a minute, open and read something, and the Lord will answer.

May the Virgin Mary, faithful in listening, teach us the art of praying always, without tiring us.