news-txt”>

“Yesterday went well, with a normal clinical course. In the evening, Pope Francis had dinner, eating pizza, together with those who assist him in these days of hospitalization: doctors, nurses, the assistants and the staff of the Gendarmerie”. This was communicated by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo bruni This morning after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work – he adds -. His Holiness’s return home to Santa Marta is expected tomorrow, following the results of the latest tests this morning”.

ANSA Agency “Definite improvement” by the pontiff. There will be a new official update in the late morning (ANSA)

“I can confirm that, since he is expected to leave the hospital tomorrow, Pope Francis is expected to be present in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday for the Eucharistic celebration of Palm Sunday, the Lord’s Passion”, Bruni announced.

“The trials and hardships of life, lived in faith, help purify the heart, make it humbler and therefore more willing to open up to God”, Pope Francis said in a tweet.