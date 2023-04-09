Pope Francis’ choices for the traditional Via Crucis on Good Friday at the Colosseum, which the Pontiff attended in Santa Marta due to the bitter cold, made Ukraine indignant. Yesterday the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, strongly criticized the decision to have the joint testimony of a Russian and a Ukrainian boy read. Today the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Kiev, Oleg Nikolenko, returned to what he saw in Rome: “Yesterday Good Friday a great religious event took place in Rome. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, faith on contempt. We are deeply grateful to Pope Francis for his concern for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Sadly we have to say that this year’s move has once again been eclipsed by the attempt to equate victim and aggressor.”

Volodymy Zelensky’s foreign policy representative on Facebook wrote: “We are disappointed that the Holy Throne did not take into account the arguments of the Ukrainian side about the offensive nature of such a gesture. The joint participation of a Ukrainian and a Russian distorts reality in which Russia has brought down the Ukrainians, embodying a genocide against them. More than anything, such a step undermines the principles of justice and common human morality, discredits the concept of peace and brotherhood”.

The Russian boy who intervened in the Via Crucis, wrote the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, “forgot to mention that his relatives went to Ukraine to kill not only the father of the Ukrainian boy but his whole family, and not vice versa” . Today Francis gave the homily of the Easter Vigil: “If you recover your first love, the amazement and the joy of meeting God, you will go forward. Remember and walk. Remember your Galilee and walk towards your Galilee”, he said the Pope in St. Peter’s.