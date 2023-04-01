Pope, Don Pozza: ‘He called me, ready to get back on the saddle’

“A phone call from him, as soon as he returned home, was enough to feel the ardor of the great general, ready to get back in the saddle. To take to the arena. Thanks to all those who have prayed for Pietro Francesco in these days: let us continue There is an immense population who, by following him, smell the scent of God. Perhaps moments of effort are needed for this too: to make the affection shine that evil, sometimes, keeps hidden”. Don Marco Pozza, chaplain of the Padua prison and priest very close to the Pope, writes it on social media.