Home Health Pope Francis discharged from Gemelli hospital: ‘I was not afraid’. LIVE
Health

Pope Francis discharged from Gemelli hospital: ‘I was not afraid’. LIVE

by admin

Pope, Don Pozza: ‘He called me, ready to get back on the saddle’

“A phone call from him, as soon as he returned home, was enough to feel the ardor of the great general, ready to get back in the saddle. To take to the arena. Thanks to all those who have prayed for Pietro Francesco in these days: let us continue There is an immense population who, by following him, smell the scent of God. Perhaps moments of effort are needed for this too: to make the affection shine that evil, sometimes, keeps hidden”. Don Marco Pozza, chaplain of the Padua prison and priest very close to the Pope, writes it on social media.

See also  The Pope meets Cingolani and the boys of the Greta generation: "You are the future"

You may also like

I have cancer – and I’ve never really...

High cholesterol, foods that lower it to reduce...

World Health Day and 75th WHO. “Health for...

What you should know at a glance

Spring Stop! It will be Winter again just...

Financial reserve of the GKV rises to 25...

Synthetic meat, Vaia highlights the link with Covid-19

Pope Francis, the “secret Conclave” is raging. The...

Giorgetti: “Let’s evaluate a measure to improve the...

Corona, 49-euro ticket, nuclear phase-out: the 10 most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy