Pope Francis feels ill and cancels all fever appointments: Vatican announcement

After the recent hospitalization that worried the faithful, Pope francesco is struggling with new health problems: according to what was reported by the Vatican press office, he had to cancel all appointments for a malaise.









Pope Francis stopped by fever

To confirm the health conditions of the Pontiff is the Vatican Secretary of Statethe cardinal Peter Parolino, after a meeting at the Italian embassy to the Holy See. According to what was reported by Ansa, Parolin reported that the Pope has a fever.

For this reason, he had to cancel the hearings scheduled for this morning, Friday 26 May 2023. No group meetings were planned, but Bergoglio did not even receive individual people precisely because of this indisposition.





Yesterday, he attended the meeting of Meeting Schools ma “He was tired, it was a very busy day, he saw a lot of people”. Parolin then added that “At a certain point the resistance fails”.









The meeting with the president De Laurentis

During the meeting cited by Cardinal Parolin which took place yesterday, the Pope also met the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentis. The manufacturer gave it to the Pope a team jersey with the number 10 (“Because you are the 10 of the Church”) and a ball autographed by the whole team.

Not only that, she also gave him a baby cast of Maradona foot, a compatriot of Bergoglio, to “give a kick to injustice”. The Pope’s passion for football is well known and also for this reason De Laurentis has launched a suggestion: organize a match friendly between Napoli and San Lorenzothe Pontiff’s favorite team.

The meeting between the Pope and the president of Napoli, fresh champion of Italy









The state of health of the Pope

News on the Pope’s state of health has received particular attention in recent weeks, above all due to the hospitalization he had to undergo in March 2023.

Officially, Pope Francis was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome per a respiratory infection. He went out just in time to attend Easter mass, but some rumors have emerged about his real conditions.





According to what was relaunched by the Dagospia website, in fact, Jorge Mario Bergoglio would have suffered a heart attack and would need surgery for a stent and a valve change. The rumor has not been confirmed and the Vatican reports the version of the infection.









During an interview with Telemundo recorded yesterday, Ansa reports, he spoke about his condition saying he was better: “I can walk now. The knee was adjusting and before he could not walk. Now I walked again. There are more painful days but it is part of the progression of the disorder”.







