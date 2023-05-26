Pope Francis has a fever, today’s audiences cancelled. He was very tired

The Pontiff was forced to cancel today’s audiences, May 26, due to a feverish state. There is confirmation from the Vatican press office. Cardinal Parolin: “He was very tired”.

Papa Francesco (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

This morning, May 26, Pope Francis was forced to cancel his audiences due to fever. No meetings with groups were planned but he did not even receive single people due to a feverish state.

“Due to a feverish state, Pope Francis did not receive an audience this morning”, confirmed by the Vatican press office.

“The Pope was tired, yesterday he had a very busy day, he saw a lot of people, there was the meeting of Scholas Occurrentes, he wanted to greet them all. At a certain point, the resistance faded away”. This was stated by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the sidelines of a meeting at the Italian embassy to the Holy See, regarding the Pope’s health.

How is Pope Francis?

The Pope’s health conditions had caused considerable concern last March following his hospitalization yesterday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for a respiratory infection, a “bronchitis” that did not produce any effusions, as could be verified with a CT scan of the heart and lungs. The infection would have been caused by a virus. On 1 April he had then been discharged.

Bergoglio’s health problems

The March hospitalization at Gemelli had been second for Pope Francis, 86 years old: the first was surgery on July 4, 2021 for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

However, in Bergoglio’s life there was no shortage of health problems, such as the lung operation he underwent as a young man, then the recurring sciatica and, a few years ago, the cataract operation. He also suffers from gonalgia, a pain in the knee that often forces him to move around in a wheelchair.

Bergoglio had spoken of his health in an interview last January. “I’m in good health. For my age, I’m normal,” he told the Associated Press, when he also reiterated that he had never considered future resignations, as had been the case for the late Benedict XVI, planning to continue the as long as possible as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of criticism from some high-ranking cardinals and bishops.