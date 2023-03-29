Pope Francis was hospitalized in the Gemelli hospital in Rome: according to hospital sources, he arrived by ambulance, and allegedly had heart problems and respiratory distress. The hearings scheduled for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow have been cancelled

VATICAN CITY — Pope francesco has been found since the afternoon of today, Wednesday 29 March, at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

From the hospital it is known that the pontiff, arrived by ambulance following an illness, had heart problems it’s a respiratory fatigue in the late morning and for safety he was taken to the cardiology department for checks.

The illness is considered, at the moment, not worrying: but the pontiff would have undergone various tests, and according to some hospital sources he would have in his room on the tenth floor blood gas analysis machine for constant monitoring.

In the Vatican, even if it is not official, it is said that all the hearings on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, or that space has been made in the agenda so that the checks can continue for as long as necessary. Before going to Gemini, he canceled an appointment to tape a television interview.

A hospitalization at this point almost certain, the staff and the security men have been alerted to spend the night at the Polyclinic. A hospitalization was certainly not scheduled on the eve of Palm Sunday and the celebrations of Easter Holy Week, the most important period of the year.

The first press release from the Holy See, issued this afternoon, spoke of previously scheduled checks.