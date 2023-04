A malaise, “like when one has a stomachache”, but no fear. and “Tomorrow I will celebrate Palm Sunday.” Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli hospital after four days of hospitalization and looks to his next commitments for Holy Week, confirming to Republic the intention to go to Hungary at the end of the month.

Hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was discharged from the university polyclinic this morning, stopping to say hello…