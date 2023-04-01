Ansa The following doctors Pope francesco confirmed his resignation scheduled for late morning from the polyclinic Twins Of Romawhere he was being treated for the infectious bronchitis. Even the night just passed was “quiet”, hospital sources said. “We anticipate the presence of him in St. Peter’s Square for the celebration of Palm Sunday”, the Vatican affirmed instead. Bergoglio should therefore be present at all the rites of the Holy Week. “I clarify that if he is present, he presides”, explained the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni on Friday.

Conditions clearly improving The sudden acceleration of events is due both to the positive course of the respiratory infection of viral origin that struck Bergoglio, to the fact that the tests at the University Hospital ruled out more serious problems with the heart or lungs, to his clear and rapid improvement in virtue of “infusion-based antibiotic therapy”.

The will to be there for the rites of Holy Week But also to the Pope’s will not to miss his presence at the liturgies of the week leading up to Easter, the most solemn of the liturgical year celebrating the death and resurrection of Christ. Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope who will preside over the mass will be joined by the cardinal vice dean Leonardo Sandri for the procession of the Palms and to officiate the rites at the altar in the churchyard. Other celebrating cardinals will assist the Pope in the subsequent Easter rites.

Visit to the children of the oncology department Francesco’s day at the Gemelli, Friday, held a surprise. In the afternoon, in fact, a smiling and relaxed Bergoglio, in a white cassock,

visited children in the pediatric oncology department of the hospitalbringing them rosaries, chocolate eggs and copies of the book “Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea”. During the visit, which lasted about half an hour, the Pope imparted the sacrament of baptism to a few weeks old baby.

