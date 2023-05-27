Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever. Today in the Rai headquarters in Rome for the program “In the image of him”

Francesco allowed himself a little rest on Friday afternoon and recovered his strength. After all, the cardinal Peter Parolino Secretary of State, appeared calm and explained: «The Pope was tired Thursday had a very busy day, he met a lot of people and, in the meeting with the young people of Meeting Schools wanted to say goodbye to them all and probably at a certain point the resistance fades away».

At the conference on the aesthetics of imagination

During the morning, Bergoglio presided over the meeting in the Vatican with the participants in the conference promoted by “La Civiltà Cattolica” with the Georgetown University on the topic “The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination». Francesco spoke of his favorite writers, the ones he loves, «above all Dante, Dostoevsky and others. I also have to thank my students at the Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción in Santa Fe, with whom I shared my readings when I was young and taught Literature. The parole of the writers they had helped a understand myself, the worldmy people; but also to deepen the Heart human, my personal life of faith, and even my own pastoral task, even now in this ministry. Therefore, the literary word is like a thorn in the heart that moves us to contemplation and sets us on the road».