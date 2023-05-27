Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever. Today in the Rai headquarters in Rome for the program “In the image of him”

VATICAN CITY – Pope francesco he is feeling better and this morning he resumed his regular hearings. Yesterday, Friday, she had had to cancel all the scheduled meetings “because of a feverish state”. No particular alarm, but the Pope has just come out of convalescence following his hospitalization in Gemelli, at the end of March, and it is better to be cautious. In the early hours of the afternoon he went at the Rai headquarters in Saxa Rubra for an interview with the Cei programme In his image. The interview was scheduled for March, but was later postponed because the Pope had been hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic. According to what has been learned, it will be broadcast on June 4: it is the first time for a pontiff in a Rai TV studio.
The Secretary of State reassures
Francesco allowed himself a little rest on Friday afternoon and recovered his strength. After all, the cardinal Peter ParolinoSecretary of State, appeared calm and explained: «The Pope was tiredThursday had a very busy day, he met a lot of people and, in the meeting with the young people of Meeting Schoolswanted to say goodbye to them all and probably at a certain point the resistance fades away».
At the conference on the aesthetics of imagination
During the morning, Bergoglio presided over the meeting in the Vatican with the participants in the conference promoted by “La Civiltà Cattolica” with the Georgetown University on the topic “The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination». Francesco spoke of his favorite writers, the ones he loves, «above all Dante, Dostoevsky and others. I also have to thank my students at the Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción in Santa Fe, with whom I shared my readings when I was young and taught Literature. The parole of the writers they had helped a understand myself, the worldmy people; but also to deepen the Heart human, my personal life of faith, and even my own pastoral task, even now in this ministry. Therefore, the literary word is like a thorn in the heart that moves us to contemplation and sets us on the road».
The Pope: “Do not lose the amazement of being alive”
And again: «The work of poets, storytellers, directors, artists is to give life, body and word to everything that human beings experience, feel, dream, suffer, creating harmony and beauty. It’s a job evangelical which helps us to better understand even God, as great poet of humanity. Will they criticize you? All right, bear the brunt of the criticism, while also trying to learn from the criticism. But still don’t stop being original, creative. Don’t lose the amazement of being alive.”