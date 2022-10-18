Do you want to advertise on this site?

Pope Francis phoned the bishop of Brescia, Pierantonio Tremolada. The Pontiff on Sunday 16 October inquired about his health conditions, following the bone marrow transplant received last July 20 at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, and expressed his closeness to him.

To Msgr. Tremolada, who has been in the family home in Lissone since mid-August she is facing convalescencethe Pope assured his personal prayer and encouraged him to look to the future with hope, also because “medicine, today, does great things”.

The thanks of the whole Diocese of Brescia, which renews its wishes for a speedy recovery and the remembrance in prayer, go to the medical staff in charge of the Bishop. As explained by Tremolada himself even before admission, the course of the disease will take time: to allow him total rest, the vicar general Msgr. Gaetano Fontana.

