Pope Francis, the health conditions after hospitalization

Pope Francis, the health conditions after hospitalization

Pope Francis is hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic due to breathing difficulties. The CAT scan rules out pneumonia but confirms a lung infection. Also excluding Covid. The first night in the hospital went “smooth as oil”.

Key points

  • The Pope spent a quiet night

Biden: “Worried about Francis”

“He’s a dear friend.” So Joe Biden said he was worried about Pope Francis by answering, on the sidelines of his meeting with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez, questions from journalists at the White House, shortly after learning the news of the Pontiff’s hospitalization.

“The Church of Rome is close to Francis”

“The Church of Rome expresses all its affection and closeness to its Bishop Pope Francis, and assures its unceasing prayers, even stronger in this moment of difficulty, wishing him a speedy recovery”: reads it in a note from the Vicariate, led by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.

In a tweet the prayer of the Franciscans for the Pope

“Dear #PopeFrancis, our prayers for you. We ask the Lord to give you consolation, strength and a speedy recovery”: is the tweet of the Franciscans, who pray for the Pope

Excluding heart problems and pneumonia

The Pontiff will continue his treatment for a respiratory infection and the tests will continue which, according to what is learned, exclude heart problems and pneumonia

The Pope spent a quiet night

Pope Francis spent a quiet night, “as smooth as oil”, according to what ANSA learns from sources close to him, on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since yesterday in the special apartment of the Popes for “a respiratory infection “. The health professionals “are very optimistic, they believe that there will be celebrations for next Palm Sunday. Barring unforeseen events of course”, they still report. From the first moments, Massimiliano Strappetti, 54, was with the Pontiff, a nurse so close and listened to by Bergoglio that it was he who convinced him to undergo colon surgery three years ago. For today, Pope Francis will certainly remain in the hospital.

