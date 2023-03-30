The Pope spent a quiet night

Pope Francis spent a quiet night, “as smooth as oil”, according to what ANSA learns from sources close to him, on the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pontiff has been hospitalized since yesterday in the special apartment of the Popes for “a respiratory infection “. The health professionals “are very optimistic, they believe that there will be celebrations for next Palm Sunday. Barring unforeseen events of course”, they still report. From the first moments, Massimiliano Strappetti, 54, was with the Pontiff, a nurse so close and listened to by Bergoglio that it was he who convinced him to undergo colon surgery three years ago. For today, Pope Francis will certainly remain in the hospital.