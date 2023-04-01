



Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli hospital, but in addition to the physical problems he must face those within the Vatican. “He will emerge from this hospitalization in any case weakened. And the shadow Conclave will go crazy more than ever… The theme is not this hospital stay, the Pontiff is not in danger of life. The theme, rather, is how he himself will analyze what happened to him, and what conclusions he will draw from it” the words of a source within the Vatican questioned by Massimo Franco who wrote about it in the Corriere della Sera.

Already in recent months – especially after the death of Benedict XVI – the possible resignation of Bergoglio had long been debated, with the renunciation of the papacy which remains a great unknown factor within the world of the Church. “There is a feverish and somewhat deranged agitation that anonymously show friends and adversaries, for opposite reasons. The former, because they fear that what happened will bring not only renunciation but reckoning in a deeply divided Church. The others, because they trust that the weakening of Francis will accelerate a Conclave with mysterious contours, but considered among the most difficult and conflicting in recent decades” Franco’s analysis, which brings out all the divisions between religious. With a precise conclusion: the world of the Conclave moves under the radar, with maneuvers that intensify precisely in the days of the Pope’s illness.







