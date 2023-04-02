The monument to Pope John Paul II in Lodz, in central Poland, was desecrated last night on the anniversary of his death. The local media made it known, specifying that the monument, which is located in front of the cathedral, was partly smeared with red and yellow paint, while on the pedestal is written in white Â«Maxima CulpaÂ», title of the book recently published by a Dutch correspondent in Poland, Ekke Overbeek, according to which Wojtyla as cardinal of Krakow would have covered up the priests of his diocese guilty of sexual abuse of minors.

Just before 7, the faithful who were going to mass in the cathedral of Lodz they made the discovery: the monument of John Paul II sprinkled with red paint. Someone painted the Polish Pope’s face yellow and his hands red. The police are working to secure the tracks. The agents took paint samples from the monument and from the shoe marks left by the perpetrators on the pedestal. Surveillance videos will be checkedbut it appears that the cameras are focused on the cathedral entrance rather than the monument.