At times man feels “powerless” and “paralysed” in the face of evil, wars and corruption. And instead Easter pushes us “to move forward” because Christ with his resurrection changed history. Then he “remembers and walks”: this is the Pope’s invitation on Easter night. He remembers “first love”, “your Galilee”, or the moment in which you met God. And he walks to go forward and not stand still and without hope. The Pope arrived this evening in the Vatican basilica, where eight thousand faithful are present, in a wheelchair. His voice sounded tired at times. On the other hand, this is a particularly demanding week for him, with the various celebrations of the Easter triduum, a commitment he has carried forward despite his recent hospitalization in the Gemelli hospital due to a respiratory infection, with the exception of last night’s Via Crucis which he had to give up due to the cold. At times “we have felt helpless and discouraged in the face of the power of evil, the conflicts that tear relationships apart, the logic of calculation and indifference that seem to govern society, the cancer of corruption, there is so much, the spread of ‘injustice, to the icy winds of war”, the Pope said in his homily, underlining that instead, as happened with the women who announced the resurrection of Christ, “the Easter of the Lord pushes us to go forward, to get out of the sense of defeat , to roll away the stone from the tombs in which we often confine our hope, to look to the future with confidence, because Christ has risen and changed the direction of history”.

Then the Pontiff evokes the “face to face with death” and his words cannot help but come to mind as he left the hospital, a few days ago, when he spoke of an “old man” who had told him: “death is there ‘I saw it coming, it’s ugly eh”. But on this Easter night the Pope instead invites us to look ahead as the women who “do not remain paralyzed in front of a tomb but, says the Gospel, ‘hastily abandoned the tomb with great fear and joy, ran to announce the his disciples’. They bring the news that will change life and history forever: Christ is risen!”. “Today the strength of Easter invites you to roll away the boulders of disappointment and distrust; the Lord, expert in overturning the tombstones of sin and fear, wants to illuminate your holy memory, your most beautiful memory, make current the first encounter with Him. Remember and walk: return to Him, find again the grace of God’s resurrection in you!”, the Pope concluded. During the celebration, the Pope baptized eight adults: from Albania, United States of America, Nigeria , Italy and Venezuela. Tomorrow morning the Pope will return to St. Peter’s Square for Mass. He will then deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ message from the Lodge of Blessings in which a new appeal for peace is expected, given the tensions that are increasing in these hours in many corners of the planet, from Ukraine to the Holy Land.