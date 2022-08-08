Home Health Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 Coming This Week on Mobile Devices – Poppy Playtime – Gamereactor
MOB GamesThe second chapter of its gruesome first-person adventure Poppy Playtime is coming to Android and iOS devices this week, announced via its official Twitter account.

This will make the two chapters released so far available on all platforms, and fans can now enjoy the sinister Toy Factory on the goHuggy WuggyandMommy Long Legswhile the announcement of the long-awaited Chapter 3 was jittery, which somewhat points to late October as a possible date (perhaps framed by Halloween).

In terms of pricing, Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is currently priced at €2.59 on the Google Play Store and €2.99 on Apple’s App Store, although it’s unclear if Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web will remain the same the price, though hopefully it will.

Will you play Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 on mobile?

