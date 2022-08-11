The recent poppy playtime phenomenon seems unparalleled. Since the first game was released last year, the indie-style AA horror experience has become a worldwide craze, drawing two grown-ups with its classic scare…even with twisted but lovable(?) characters children. Now, after the incredible success of Chapters 1 and 2 and all related merchandise, MOB Games is ready to announce the arrival of the third installment.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is set to launch sometime in 2023, with a date yet to be confirmed, but the first trailer leaves fans with meaty material:

The short clip was only a minute long and garnered more than three million views two days after it went live on YouTube.it clearly showsHuggy WuggyandMommy Long Legs(Experiment 1222 or Marie Payne) (Experiment 1222 or Marie Payne) is where it is now, and it also introduces some new horrors that Playtime Co. has in store for players. Gas Mask is the main thread, but there are also PT-like radio voiceovers and disturbing child voices, making it the darkest chapter yet.

What did they do to the children? Will they be turned into toys? What’s up with their moans and sirens?