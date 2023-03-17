For many, oatmeal is part of a healthy breakfast. The flakes provide the body with energy and nutrients, support the immune system and keep you full for a long time. You can find out here what you should not do when preparing it.

Oatmeal is considered a very healthy breakfast for a reason. They contain a lot of fiber, complex carbohydrates, a good portion of protein and also many minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc and various vitamins.

The body can absorb these nutrients even better if you soak oatmeal, i.e. prepare it as porridge or overnight oats. And it’s true that there are many benefits to eating a daily serving of oatmeal.

But if you always make the following mistakes when preparing oatmeal, the actually healthy breakfast can still be the cause of failed attempts to lose weight or even lead to weight gain.

1. Use finished product



Finished products often contain additives such as preservatives, flavor enhancers or sugar. Not only are they unhealthy, they also affect satiety and, accordingly, how much of it you eat and what you eat later in the day.

Even if not all products contain these additives, you can safely do without them. Because you don’t need any ready-made products for your perfect porridge breakfast. Melt-in-the-mouth oat flakes are soaked or boiled just as creamy and delicious.

2. Too large portion of oatmeal



Thanks to the complex carbs, oat flakes lead to a particularly good and long-lasting satiety. However, you can quickly overestimate the amount you need to feel full.

The portion of oatmeal often looks smaller when raw than when the flakes have swelled up. In addition, many underestimate how late saturation sets in. Unfortunately, one often tends to empty the bowl even when one is already full.

With a normal appetite, a portion of oatmeal of 40 to 50 grams is enough for most people. It is best to eat slowly to give your body time to notice that you are full – and approach the ideal amount for you personally. This also prevents an unpleasant feeling of fullness.

3. Give up fresh fruit



Fruit not only contains vitamins, but also a lot of fiber, depending on the variety. Apple, for example, has a lot of valuable pectin, which ensures lasting satiety. If you like to grab a little more oatmeal because you are afraid of not getting full, fresh fruit should not be missing.

Berries are also a great topping for the oatmeal. They are low in calories, rich in nutrients and, on top of that, give breakfast a lot of taste and a pleasant sweetness.

4. Use high-calorie toppings



Dried fruit such as dates and figs are often used as a topping for the oatmeal. True, these are healthy options too.

However, dried fruit has significantly more calories than fresh fruit because it contains a lot of fructose. Nuts, pieces of chocolate or granola also top your porridge with lots of calories.

More than a handful of nuts and a few dried fruits should therefore not end up in the bowl. Don’t eat ready-made granola at all. With homemade, you can control how much sugar is in it, but again, it’s best not to overdo it.

5. Don’t put proteins in the oatmeal



With a good breakfast, you will be well supplied with energy for a long time afterwards and will not feel hungry again straight away. If you eat simple carbohydrates with sugar for breakfast – for example in the form of sweet baked goods – you will soon want to snack again.

This is also because simple carbs and sugar cause blood sugar levels to spike and then drop back down rapidly. On the other hand, you can achieve lasting satiety through the combination of complex carbohydrates, fiber and protein. Oatmeal already contains everything, but if you add a little more protein, the porridge can last even longer.

So add a scoop of nut butter or protein powder, or stir in some Greek yogurt, skyr or cottage cheese and you’ll stay full longer.

6. Use water instead of milk



If you don’t like the ideas for more protein in porridge, then at least use milk for the preparation. If you just soak the oats in water to save calories, they won’t fill you up for very long.

This also tempts you to sweeten the porridge in other ways, while porridge prepared with milk has a little inherent sweetness. You end up adding more calories to your meal instead of fewer.

Instead of cow’s milk, you can of course also use vegan alternatives such as oat, coconut or almond milk. They also bring a completely different component to the taste.