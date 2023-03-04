Basic medical visits, psychological support and accompaniment in the “jungle” of the national health system. Where between long waiting lists and the absence of proximity medical facilities, families find themselves increasingly in difficulty. And it is no coincidence that these experiences are born precisely in the suburbs and popular neighborhoods of the city, where the pandemic has shown even more what it means to live without a health reference point.

In Rome, waiting for visits and exams is simply illegal

Because there are no paediatricians in Rome. And because soon it will be even worse

Because booking an MRI in Rome is an odyssey

The Region pays the rehabilitation clinics double the market prices

The Roma Est popular clinic, which has been operating for about a month in the Quarticciolo district house, brings together the experiences of the social realities of Centocelle and Villa Gordiani under one roof: “Ours is above all an investigation into the state of health of people in this territory – explains Francesco, doctor and volunteer of the popular clinic -. We also give an initial medical response, but the goal is then to facilitate those in need of treatment to access the public health service which, it is clear, is failing in its task”.

In Casal de’ Pazzi, behind the former Villa Tiburtina medical facility for which a long battle is being waged for its reopening, to which Zerocalcare has also joined, the health desk is within the Mammut committee. Among the many initiatives to support the inhabitants, a dental screening was carried out for 60 children: “The need arose following a questionnaire that we submitted to the neighborhood, and it was predictable because among all the health needs, dental care is the one more privatized – says Barbara di Riapriamo Villa Tiburtina -. Obviously, with the data that will emerge, we will ask the public to take charge of it”. “It is not our intention to replace the ASL and the Region because taking care of people is their responsibility – recalls Rita di Riapriamo Villa Tiburtina -. What emerges, however, is the need for prevention and proximity healthcare that does not exist today ”.

In the Alessandrino district, the Popular Initiative Center (Cip) has been offering many activities for adults and children to those in need for over 30 years. With the pandemic, it becomes necessary to establish and strengthen the Popular Health Center which continues to support families in the area: from non-competitive medical certificates for children, to assistance with requesting reservations for diagnostic tests. “We want to be a goad, so that health care remains public and gives a real response to citizens – says Gabriella, an activist of the CIP -. But in the meantime, let’s not leave people alone and do what we can.”