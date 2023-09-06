Popular for snacks: How much bread a day is actually healthy?

Bread is one of the favorite foods of the Germans. Many people eat it every day. Others do without it for health reasons or because they want to lose weight. Read here how much bread is good for your body.

From breakfast rolls to sandwiches in the evening – bread is a real all-rounder and one of the most popular foods in Germany.

According to the German Bread Institute, around 21 kilograms per capita are consumed on average per year – that’s three to four slices a day.

This is how many carbohydrates per day experts recommend

According to the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), this amount is absolutely within the limits. Depending on your height and activity level, she recommends a daily dose of carbohydrates equivalent to four to six slices of bread.

However, this also includes other grain products such as potatoes, rice or pasta.

But despite all the popularity, there is also a veritable bread dispute: many diets such as low-carb swear by avoiding carbohydrates and bread, and intolerances such as celiac disease mean that bread, which often contains gluten, has to be completely eliminated from the diet.

When it comes to bread, it depends on the preparation

Many gluten-intolerant people do not eat bread at all. But if you feel unwell after eating bread and get flatulence, for example, you don’t necessarily have to be gluten intolerant.

Many types of bread contain wheat, which can lead to pain or flatulence in people with irritable bowel syndrome, for example. A study by the University of Hohenheim shows that the resting time of the bread dough before baking plays a major role in subsequent discomfort.

Why does bread make you gassy?

Wheat dough in particular contains special sugars, so-called FODMAPs (fermentable oligo-, di- and monosaccharides and polyols). These can only be processed poorly by the small intestine, which is why unpleasant gases are produced during digestion.

But the longer the dough is before baking, the more digestible it is. After almost four and a half hours, the analyzed dough contained only ten percent of the original FODMAP content, after two hours it was only 75 percent.

Smaller, traditional bakeries offer this preparation even more often than large chains, where things usually have to be faster. If you eat here, the bread can be more digestible.

Wholemeal instead of wheat: It depends on the type of bread

Whether fattening or nutrient guarantee – the type of grain plays a major role in bread consumption.

White flour products such as toast or croissants are popular, but contain little fiber. After eating, blood sugar shoots up, but drops almost as quickly and the feeling of hunger returns.

This not only makes you hungry faster, but also eats more.

Wholemeal bread is therefore the healthier choice because the fiber it contains swells up in the stomach, the feeling of satiety occurs more quickly and you also stay full longer.

In addition, a review study by Harvard University, among others, shows that the consumption of whole grain products can even lead to a longer life.

Whole grain products prevent common diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The researchers found that subjects who consumed 48 grams of whole grains daily had a 20 percent lower mortality rate than subjects who consumed little or no whole grains.

Choosing the right topping for the bread

In addition to the type of bread, the topping is also important. Of course, sweet spreads such as jam, nut nougat cream and co. taste good. However, they are also high in fat and sugar and should not necessarily be found every day in a balanced diet.

Healthier yet tasty alternatives include hummus or cottage cheese. Garnished with a lettuce leaf and a few slices of tomato or cucumber, the evening meal is not only more varied in terms of taste, but also visually.

